GRID Legends Shapes Up To Be a Great Arcade Racer (With a Few Compromises)

2 When I Grow Up I Want to Be Alex Zanardi

Alessandro Zanardi Will Continue Recovery at Home, Reconfirms Fighting Spirit

One year and a half after Alex Zanardi's serious handbike accident, we learn that the Italian racer will continue his recovery at home. The news comes from the BMW Group, which organized an interview with Daniela Zanardi, Alex's wife, regarding his condition. 52 photos



The



In October, Alex Zanardi celebrated his 55th birthday, and the athlete and his family want to thank all those who sent him their best wishes. While appreciating public interest in his recovery progress, his family requests people to respect their privacy, so they arranged an interview with the BMW Group, a company that has chosen



The biggest challenge this year for



Daniela Zanardi explained that the Italian racer is now spending most of the day with his family, which is a major improvement from the days when he was in the hospital bed.



According to the Zanardi family, Alex's arm strength has increased significantly from the time of the accident, which means that he also has control of his hands, not only of his voice and eyes.



The Zanardi family wants to express its appreciation for Alex's fans across the world, who sent their good thought and prayers to the Italian racer. We wish him a speedy and steady recovery. For those who are not aware of what is going on, Alex Zanardi was injured after an accident on June 19, 2020, during a road race for Paralympic athletes. The Italian athlete's handbike collided with an oncoming truck, and Alessandro Zanardi suffered what was described as “severe facial and cranial trauma.”The Paralympian underwent several operations since then to reconstruct his face, but it was reported that he started showing signs of interaction back in September 2020 and that he regained his sight and hearing back in December 2020. Since January 2021, reports claim that Alex Zanardi was able to speak again.In October, Alex Zanardi celebrated his 55th birthday, and the athlete and his family want to thank all those who sent him their best wishes. While appreciating public interest in his recovery progress, his family requests people to respect their privacy, so they arranged an interview with the BMW Group, a company that has chosen Alex Zanardi as an Ambassador , to explain the situation.The biggest challenge this year for Alessandro Zanard i was the possibility of leaving the hospital and returning home to his family. The Italian racing legend is being treated daily by a team of doctors, and his progress has been described as steady.Daniela Zanardi explained that the Italian racer is now spending most of the day with his family, which is a major improvement from the days when he was in the hospital bed.According to the Zanardi family, Alex's arm strength has increased significantly from the time of the accident, which means that he also has control of his hands, not only of his voice and eyes.The Zanardi family wants to express its appreciation for Alex's fans across the world, who sent their good thought and prayers to the Italian racer. We wish him a speedy and steady recovery.

Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery features several images of Alex Zanardi during his time with BMW. For illustration purposes, the photo gallery features several images of Alex Zanardi during his time with BMW.

load press release