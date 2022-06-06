Alcohol-Injected 1979 Chevy Malibu Hits the Drag Strip, 7-Second Insanity Ensues

Introduced as the top-of-the-line trim for the Chevelle in 1964, the Malibu was relegated to entry-level duty in 1974. Four years later, with the Malaise Era in full swing, the Malibu replaced the Chevelle to become a stand-alone nameplate.
A huge success in the late 1970s with more than 300,000 units sold per year, the fourth-gen Malibu wasn't the pretties GM in showrooms. It wasn't all that powerful either, with the range-topping V8 barely making 170 horsepower.
Come 2022 and these Malibus are far from desirable as collectors' items, but quite a few of them have been stripped off and modified for drag racing duty. This 1979 Malibu is one of those cars. And it's a sight to behold.
Finished in flat black and with its headlamps and front grille shut off completely, this Malibu looks like it just finished filming for the next installment of the Mad Max series. Are you familiar with Murder Nova? Well, this dragster is pretty much Murder Malibu, the cousin that went rogue after growing up in the disco era.
As you might have already guessed, this Chevy is not powered by the anemic 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 that was available at the time. It now rocks a race-spec small block that displaces a whopping 434 cubic inches (7.1 liters). But it's also supercharged and alcohol injected.
There's no info as to how powerful the SBC is in this setup, but the quarter-mile runs in the video below are proof that this Malibu is significantly quicker than the average A-body rig.
Its best run stops the clock at an incredible 7.67 seconds and 180 mph (290 kph), but this Chevy also has enough grunt to sprint off the line on two wheels while making an ear-piercing racket.
Too bad that all three runs are of the solo variety because this thing would take no prisoners down the quarter-mile. Hit play to check it out and make sure you crank up the volume. You're in for a real audible treat.
Come 2022 and these Malibus are far from desirable as collectors' items, but quite a few of them have been stripped off and modified for drag racing duty. This 1979 Malibu is one of those cars. And it's a sight to behold.
Finished in flat black and with its headlamps and front grille shut off completely, this Malibu looks like it just finished filming for the next installment of the Mad Max series. Are you familiar with Murder Nova? Well, this dragster is pretty much Murder Malibu, the cousin that went rogue after growing up in the disco era.
As you might have already guessed, this Chevy is not powered by the anemic 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 that was available at the time. It now rocks a race-spec small block that displaces a whopping 434 cubic inches (7.1 liters). But it's also supercharged and alcohol injected.
There's no info as to how powerful the SBC is in this setup, but the quarter-mile runs in the video below are proof that this Malibu is significantly quicker than the average A-body rig.
Its best run stops the clock at an incredible 7.67 seconds and 180 mph (290 kph), but this Chevy also has enough grunt to sprint off the line on two wheels while making an ear-piercing racket.
Too bad that all three runs are of the solo variety because this thing would take no prisoners down the quarter-mile. Hit play to check it out and make sure you crank up the volume. You're in for a real audible treat.