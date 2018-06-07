autoevolution
 

Alberta Driver’s Licenses, ID Cards Will Have a Dinosaur on Them

7 Jun 2018, 9:52 UTC ·
by
Canada is so awesome that the people of Alberta will be the first to ever be able to brag about having a dinosaur on their driver’s license and ID cards, according to a new redesign that should discourage identity theft.
Former politician and lawyer Bob Rae once said, “We have it all. We have great diversity of people, we have a wonderful land, and we have great possibilities.” Albertans can now add: “We have a dinosaur on our cards, beat that!”

The next batch of driver’s licenses and ID cards issued will include a new design, complete with several new safety elements, including transparent windows, 3D embossing and laser engraving. The dinosaur will help to make the new card harder to fake, but it will also score major awesome points in terms of looks.

“Our government takes identity fraud very seriously,” Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean tells CBC Canada. “We are the first jurisdiction in North America to integrate this combination of design and security to protect Albertans from ID theft and prevent fraud.”

The dinosaur, much like the redesigned imagery, is part of Alberta’s history. It’s a tribute to the Albertosaurus, which was the name given to the remains of a dinosaur discovered here. It will be 3D embossed in the lower right-hand of the card. The other imagery on the new cards will include Castle Mountain and the Bow River in Banff National Park, and the wild rose, Alberta’s provincial flower.

Extra safety elements include clear windows and “ghost” date of birth, “rainbow” transition of color on the card, and raised text with the driver's license number, the date birth, expiry and signature. The new cards will also make a “tin-like” sound when dropped on a hard surface.

Officials say that current cards will be phased out through the usual renewal process, while new applicants will receive the redesigned one immediately. On average, Alberta issues about 100,000 cards monthly.

