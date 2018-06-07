NASA Delivers Brand New Astronaut to Orbit in Russian Soyuz Rocket

Alberta Driver’s Licenses, ID Cards Will Have a Dinosaur on Them

Canada is so awesome that the people of Alberta will be the first to ever be able to brag about having a dinosaur on their driver’s license and ID cards, according to a new redesign that should discourage identity theft. 18 photos



The next batch of driver’s licenses and ID cards issued will include a new design, complete with several new safety elements, including transparent windows, 3D embossing and laser engraving. The dinosaur will help to make the new card harder to fake, but it will also score major awesome points in terms of looks.



“Our government takes identity fraud very seriously,” Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean tells



The dinosaur, much like the redesigned imagery, is part of Alberta’s history. It’s a tribute to the Albertosaurus, which was the name given to the remains of a dinosaur discovered here. It will be 3D embossed in the lower right-hand of the card. The other imagery on the new cards will include Castle Mountain and the Bow River in Banff National Park, and the wild rose, Alberta’s provincial flower.



Extra safety elements include clear windows and “ghost” date of birth, “rainbow” transition of color on the card, and raised text with the driver's license number, the date birth, expiry and signature. The new cards will also make a “tin-like” sound when dropped on a hard surface.



Officials say that current cards will be phased out through the usual renewal process, while new applicants will receive the redesigned one immediately. On average, Alberta issues about 100,000 cards monthly.



