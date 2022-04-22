Alaskan Pilot Shows Enthralling Taking Off Skills, Becomes an Instagram Sensation

Some people just know what content to share on social media. This person is a pilot, and all they do is show others how cool and calming flying is in this amazing state. If you ignore the small aircraft and the skills of the owner, you’ll be amazed by the unmatched surroundings. Everything’s just perfect, isn’t it?
If you’re not ready for a vacation that’s centered on exploration and flying, then you shouldn’t watch the videos down below. You’ll immediately get drawn into a world that’s separated from daily worries. You might actually start planning to visit Alaska soon.
If you’re down to cut off some negative thoughts, get out of the routine, and prepare your next adventure in such a way that it’ll include a small airplane, then go ahead and click play. This Alaskan pilot is truly awesome to watch because it offers a small escape from reality.
Multiple videos published on the social network Instagram by this person cleverly promoting their business online show some small aircraft that perform takeoffs and landings in very diverse environments. For people like us that aren’t connected to the beautiful, wild, and pristine places that are found in Alaska in almost any season other than winter, watching how these airplanes just go anywhere with no problem is mesmerizing.
The skills of those flying the small aircraft are also something that draws one into that atmosphere of adventure coupled with the technicalities required to operate such a thing. It’s almost a match made in heaven for those that love driving everywhere but also want to discover places that aren’t accessible by car.
Now watch the video and tell us: isn’t this footage containing probably the shortest takeoff ever and the most impressive landing that's been done without the help of air traffic control personnel? It might just be!
If you're a fan of aviation, then you surely spotted the Backcountry Super Cubs Mackey SQ2 they're flying here. It is an American short takeoff and landing (STOL) amateur-built aircraft.
If you’re down to cut off some negative thoughts, get out of the routine, and prepare your next adventure in such a way that it’ll include a small airplane, then go ahead and click play. This Alaskan pilot is truly awesome to watch because it offers a small escape from reality.
Multiple videos published on the social network Instagram by this person cleverly promoting their business online show some small aircraft that perform takeoffs and landings in very diverse environments. For people like us that aren’t connected to the beautiful, wild, and pristine places that are found in Alaska in almost any season other than winter, watching how these airplanes just go anywhere with no problem is mesmerizing.
The skills of those flying the small aircraft are also something that draws one into that atmosphere of adventure coupled with the technicalities required to operate such a thing. It’s almost a match made in heaven for those that love driving everywhere but also want to discover places that aren’t accessible by car.
Now watch the video and tell us: isn’t this footage containing probably the shortest takeoff ever and the most impressive landing that's been done without the help of air traffic control personnel? It might just be!
If you're a fan of aviation, then you surely spotted the Backcountry Super Cubs Mackey SQ2 they're flying here. It is an American short takeoff and landing (STOL) amateur-built aircraft.