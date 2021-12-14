Alan Mann Heritage Edition Ford GT Supercar Coming in 2022

Alan Mann was a racing genius who built two special GT40s for Ford. They featured special bodywork and a revised suspension. Despite those improvements, very few people realize they even existed but now Ford will memorialize them with a tribute livery on the 2022 GT.
Ford Performance shot off a couple of teaser tweets this morning with some salacious photos. They feature the front and rear of the upcoming 2022 GT Heritage Edition. In them, we see the Alan Mann Racing Monaco Red and gold of historic racers.
For the unaware, Mann was in the process of building five GT40s for Le Mans before Ford changed the game plan. They switched from using a small block V8 to larger big block 427 units which ended up being the GT40 MKIIs. Those are the same ones that went on to win Le Mans.
Alan Mann had already finished two cars though and today they live on as special lightweight prototypes. They did end up getting into some real races including the 12 Hours of Sebring. To make them faster, Mann replaced the body panels with lightweight aluminum and revised the suspension.
He also added small touches here and there to add a bit of speed to pit-stops. That included a space on the driver's side of the car to add oil without having to remove the rear clamshell. The cars also used Phil Remington's quick-change braking system.
The 2022 Ford GT Heritage Edition surely won't use similar systems but that's ok. It'll be much faster, much more reliable, and it'll come with a full warranty. Of course, they might be a better deal right now at least.
A real Alan Mann GT40 starts somewhere around $7 million dollars. The new 2022 Ford GT sits somewhere below $750,000. Even these special Heritage editions should be a big savings over the real thing. Of course, they won't be real race cars either.
