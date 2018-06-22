Akon Is Building His Own City in Senegal, Based on Cryptocurrency AKoin

4 You Can Buy a Lamborghini Huracan With $115... If You Bought Cheap Bitcoin

Rapper and music producer Akon is continuing his work to help the people of Africa, and particularly the people of Senegal, where his parents were from. 6 photos



This speaks volumes to his credibility. Food for thought. His latest idea involves creating a cryptocurrency that will bring stability and prosperity in the area, and building an entire city that will function with it. The cryptocurrency will be called AKoin, and the city Akon Crypto City. Akon doesn’t get any points for originality in choosing these names.Here’s how it works: Akon told a panel at the festival that his idea was a “masterplan” because the currency would be stable and secure, albeit based on a mobile app. It would allow businesses and brands the opportunity to invest in the Akon City, which would become the first ever to be based 100 percent on a cryptocurrency.As for the City, Akon says that the President of Senegal Macky Sall has already donated 2,000 acres of land to the project. It will be situated 5 minutes from the capital of Dakar and its airport, and will include schools, universities, offices, apartment complexes and parks, a stadium and even an airport at a later date.“Akon Crypto City has opportunities for brands, businesses and high-profile individuals to create amazing, inclusive experiences in a futuristic environment and welcomes anyone looking to step into the future,” the official AKoin website reads.The AKoin is described as “a stable currency [to] stimulate and support youth entrepreneurship, economic stability, and growth across Africa and the world.” Plus, residents of the City will be able to use the currency without allowing the “government to do those things that are keeping them down,” the star said at the panel. It would be a “real-life Wakanda.”As much credit Akon gets for his work in Africa and how he helped bring solar power to 18 countries there, you shouldn’t forget this: this is an artist who built an entire career as a gangsta rapper by lying about his past. Akon lied about his time in prison, arrests and troubles with the law, in what was revealed to be a marketing strategy to boost his profile. He did spend a few months in jail and has a felony conviction, but he’s not even close to the hardened criminal he boasts of being in his music.This speaks volumes to his credibility. Food for thought.