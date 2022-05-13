Airstream Owners Can Fire Up the Barbecue Season With This Fast-Firing Foldable Grill

Outdoors equipment company Weber launched their Traveler foldable grill last year, one of the more clever offerings in this segment. RV and camper maker Airstream found it interesting enough to adapt it to connect to a camper’s external propane port.
Firing up the barbeque was one of those activities that gained a ritual status. Then the outdoors companies came in to ruin the experience with their fast-firing propane grills. But you could still brag about the dangerous work ahead while installing the propane tank and preparing everything for the sizzling party. Well, Airstream decided to take this away completely and tweaked Weber’s excellent Traveler foldable grill to fire up in seconds.
Just like plugging in an electric grill, the Airstream Weber Traveler only needs plugging the grill's quick-connect hose to the camper’s propane external port and that’s it. Instant barbeque, no fuss, but also no pleasure. Seems like one of those moments of how is that nobody thought of that, but adapting the grill to work this simple was no easy feat.
That’s because the liquid propane (LP) system on Airstream campers was designed for the low flow required to operate stoves and furnaces in the kitchen. A grill needs a significantly higher flow of propane to be able to sear a steak. Typically, RVers need to carry an adapter to use the onboard LP supply with the grill, but most choose to add a separate propane tank for the task.
What Airstream has done, besides sticking its logo on the grill, is adding a built-in adapter to adjust the pressure for a wide spectrum of grilling temperatures. Now all you have to do is hook up the grill’s quick-connect hose to the trailer's LP port and get the fire started. This innovation entitles Airstream to ask $65 over the $399 regular price of a Weber Traveler.
The Weber Traveler foldable grill is a small wonder in itself, as it packs flat to be carried inside the camper’s storage locker. It has large rubberized wheels to make it easy to carry around, a clever one-handed setup and fold-down, and a heavy-duty frame to last for a lifetime. The Traveler folds to a very compact 44 x 23 x 12-in (112 x 58 x 30-cm) when in travel mode, which is the footprint of a suitcase.
