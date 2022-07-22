Airshow Provides Thrust for GE/CFM Aircraft Engines Sales Worth Billions

GE Aviation, soon to be called GE Aerospace, together with CFM, sold a total of 538 jet engines to five different airlines, with most being announced at the ongoing 2022 Farnborough Airshow in England. The sales cement the joint partnership's grasp as the preferred choice of carriers.
Together, the Cincinnati-based aircraft engine manufacturer and partner CFM (GE's 50/50 joint venture with the French company Safran) account for approximately 53% of the commercial aviation engine market, making it one of the largest makers of aircraft engines in the world.
Of the total number of sales announced, 512 (91%) were for LEAP engine variants, 312 for the LEAP-1A and 200 for the LEAP-1B. Other engines include the GE9X (14), GE90 (4), and the CFM 34-3B(8). Earlier this year, it was reported that the list price for a LEAP -1A was $15 million (14.7b euros), putting the gross sales close to $10 billion (9.8b euros).
The airlines purchasing the engines were listed in the Cincinnati Business Courier as Atlanta-based Delta Airlines, London-based EasyJet, South African-based Cemair, Germany-based Lufthansa, and France-based France Air/KLM.
The multi-billion dollar LEAP-X aircraft engine program was announced by the partnership in July 2008 and the first GE/CFM LEAP engine was put into commercial in late 2009. LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines are high-bypass, turbofan engines, capable of producing 23,000-35,000 pounds of thrust and are the best-selling aircraft engines in the world.
The program reached a milestone in 2011 when Boeing made the LEAP engine the sole powerplant for its new 737MAX program. In 2012, the program notched orders for 1200 engines and, in July 2018, the LEAP fleet in service surpassed 1.5 million engine flight hours.
GE Aviation will become GE Aerospace in 2024 when General Electric finalizes its breakup into three separate companies: GE HealthCare, GE Vernova, and GE Aerospace. GE Aviation is the third largest manufacturer in Cincinnati, employing 9000 people.
Of the total number of sales announced, 512 (91%) were for LEAP engine variants, 312 for the LEAP-1A and 200 for the LEAP-1B. Other engines include the GE9X (14), GE90 (4), and the CFM 34-3B(8). Earlier this year, it was reported that the list price for a LEAP -1A was $15 million (14.7b euros), putting the gross sales close to $10 billion (9.8b euros).
The airlines purchasing the engines were listed in the Cincinnati Business Courier as Atlanta-based Delta Airlines, London-based EasyJet, South African-based Cemair, Germany-based Lufthansa, and France-based France Air/KLM.
The multi-billion dollar LEAP-X aircraft engine program was announced by the partnership in July 2008 and the first GE/CFM LEAP engine was put into commercial in late 2009. LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines are high-bypass, turbofan engines, capable of producing 23,000-35,000 pounds of thrust and are the best-selling aircraft engines in the world.
The program reached a milestone in 2011 when Boeing made the LEAP engine the sole powerplant for its new 737MAX program. In 2012, the program notched orders for 1200 engines and, in July 2018, the LEAP fleet in service surpassed 1.5 million engine flight hours.
GE Aviation will become GE Aerospace in 2024 when General Electric finalizes its breakup into three separate companies: GE HealthCare, GE Vernova, and GE Aerospace. GE Aviation is the third largest manufacturer in Cincinnati, employing 9000 people.