Airports Gear Up to Implement NASA's Software for Reducing Delays and Saving Fuel

More on this:

1 Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to Use Runway Grass Cuttings for Walls and Furniture

2 Atlanta Is No Longer the World’s Busiest Airport

3 This Is Where You Can Try Out Google Maps’ Latest Navigation Feature

4 Boeing 737 Lands at Wrong Airport, Second Plane Close to Making the Same Mistake

5 2020 Has Been the Worst Year for the Aviation Industry, Bar None