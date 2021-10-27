Airflow Plans to Equip Its eSTOL Aircraft With Honeywell's RDR-84K Multi-Role Radar

Diamonds Will Be Flown to the ISS for the First Time, Can Become Yours for up to $2M

While eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft promise to revolutionize urban air mobility, being able to use compact spaces located in high-density urban areas, eSTOL (electric short take-off and landing) flying devices come with an equally attractive offer. Airflow and Honeywell teamed up to develop such an aircraft. 7 photos



Airflow’s advertised eSTOLs claim to be able to use the already existing infrastructure by being able to take off and land on short runways. Its Model 100 would only require 150 ft (45.7 m) to do so, promising a range of up to 250 miles (over 400 km). There’s also a Model 200 presented, which would require 250 ft (76 m) for take-off and landing and would offer up to 500 miles (over 800 km) of range.



The American aerospace company recently announced a partnership with



Honeywell’s sensors and flight control systems are critical to the successful and safe operation of the eSTOL manned



The IntuVue radar can detect multiple objects simultaneously, it can detect traffic out to 1.8 miles (3 km) and generates its own avoidance algorithms using an onboard processor. Other notable features of the RDR-84K are its terrain mapping capabilities, its ability to identify landing zones and to act as a radar altimeter. In case your GPS fails, the radar can also be used to provide alternate navigation.



Airflow plans to develop technology demonstrators in the next following years. The target for fully autonomous cargo vehicles is set for the next decade.



