Airbus Unveils CityAirbus NextGen, an Ultra-Silent Fully Electric Air Taxi

Airbus has revealed plans for CityAirbus NextGen, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with fixed wings, a V-shaped tail, and eight electrically fixed propellers as part of its uniquely distributed propulsion system. It's a four-seater that can be used for a variety of applications. 7 photos



CityAirbus NextGen has a cruising speed of 75 mph (120 kph), making it ideal for missions in megacities cities. And since it was designed to be operated across major cities, sound levels were a key factor.



So far, Airbus' Vahana and CityAirbus demonstrators have completed 242 flight and ground tests together, covering a total distance of 621 miles (1,000 km). The company has also conducted significant subscale flight testing and wind tunnel campaigns and used its computational and modeling power. Currently, CityAirbus NextGen is in the detailed design phase. The prototype's maiden flight is expected to take place in 2023.



"The CityAirbus NextGen combines the best from both worlds with the new architecture striking the right balance between hover and forward flight. The prototype is paving the way for certification expected around 2025," said Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO.



