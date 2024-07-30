Airbus to Make New Medium-Lift Helicopter for NATO

There is little doubt that when it comes to developments in military hardware, American defense contractors lead the way. You only have to look at the extremely large number of R&D projects currently underway to know that is true, covering anything from new missiles and radars to ships and aircraft. However, one of America's largest allies, the united Europe, is not far behind.
The Old Continent is heavily dependent on American weaponry, but given recent developments, it is looking to become less so. It already has a series of projects in the pipeline, with the most high-profile ones being the sixth-generation fighter aircraft called for now Future Combat Air System (FCAS).
Last week, news of another major development for the European defense sector reached us. It involves something called the Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) project, an effort meant to deliver a medium lift multi-role helicopter for the needs of the continent in particular, and for NATO members in general.
The yet-to-be-named helicopter, which was first mentioned at the end of 2020, is supposed to be a replacement for the medium-lift multi-role helicopters the Allies currently use, many of which have been initially made in the 1950s and 1960s, and will reach the end of their natural lives by the 2040s.
Because it is large enough for such tasks, this kind of helicopter is currently used for a wide range of missions, from insertion and extraction of special forces, troop transport, and medevac to search and rescue and even anti-submarine warfare.
At the same time, a medium-lift is also small enough to operate from places that are not within easy reach for other machines, including forest glades and mountain ranges.
Not much is known about the new helicopter at the time of writing. The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) announced last week it has selected aerospace giant Airbus to take point in the development of the of the NGRC.
Even if the project is mostly European, with huge involvement from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, the U.S. will be heavily implicated as well, once again proving how important the country is for collective defense.
Airbus will work with American contractors Collins Aerospace and Raytheon for the development of the NGRC. Over the next year or so, those involved with "analyze two integrated concepts of next generation military rotorcraft."
The new helicopter will have to be high-performance and modular. It will have to allow a high degree of connectivity, and a state-of-the art communication system. Most of all, it will have to be fully interoperable with NATO standards.
There is no set date at the time of writing on when NATO's new medium-lift helicopter should be operational, but it will probably have to be ready by the end of the next decade, when the current ones will become really hard to be kept relevant.
Separately, the NSPA also tasked Sikorsky with looking into the NGRC, so it remains to be seen whether the European-led designs will be better than the American ones.
