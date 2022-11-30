Airbus, Renault to Work Together on Solid-State Batteries for Electric Cars and Airplanes

The push for the electrification of the transportation industry has created a number of revolutionary technologies in a very short period of time. Yet, hurdles in the way of an entirely ICE-free society still exist, and one of the biggest is represented by batteries.
Current cell chemistries batteries have their advantages, but they have limitations as well. Coincidently, those limitations have to do with two of the most important aspects of an electric vehicle, range and charging times. Several research projects are currently underway to find the best solutions to these issues, and you can add another one to the list as of this week. Main protagonists: aerospace company Airbus and carmaker Renault.
In a deal described as the first of its kind between “leaders from different industries,” the two companies agreed to work together to “mature technologies related to energy storage.”
More to the point, engineering teams from both companies will work together in the fields of energy management optimization and battery weight improvement. They’ll also tackle the huge task of coming up with all solid-state batteries, which could be used both in electric cars and airplanes as soon as 2030.
“Aviation is an extremely demanding field in terms of both safety and energy consumption, and so is the car industry,” said in a statement Gilles Le Borgne, EVP, Engineering, Renault Group.
“Driven by the same ambition to innovate and reduce the carbon footprint, our engineering teams are exchanging with those of Airbus to converge transversal technologies that will enable both hybrid aircraft to be operated and the vehicles of tomorrow to be developed.”
Neither company made any mention of how much they’ll invest in this, but the first products should be here sooner than most expect. That’s because both Renault and Airbus have committed to net-zero emissions by 2050.
