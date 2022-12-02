Airbus Partners With the Biggest SAF Producer to Ramp Up Sustainable Fuel Availability

Although they’re working on pioneering electric and hydrogen-based propulsion solutions, the biggest players in the aviation industry, such as Airbus and Rolls-Royce, are perfectly aware that that’s going to take a long time. Aviation is one of the most difficult transportation sectors to decarbonize. In the meantime, SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) can effectively act as the best temporary solution, as long as its production is scaled up all over the world.
Neste is turning out to be one of the most important names when it comes to SAF. It claims to be the world’s largest producer, gearing up to increase its capacity even more, aiming for 5.5 million tons per year, starting 2023.
It will do so by extending its presence. New facilities will start operating in Singapore and California, in addition the ones in Europe. This will also make Neste one of the few SAF producers with operations on three continents.
In addition to that, it has recently partnered with two aviation giants, Rolls-Royce and Airbus. Last month, Rolls-Royce announced that it will start working with Neste on the implementation of SAF for diesel engines. This collaboration isn’t limited to aviation, but extends to rail and construction work as well.
Following that, Airbus recently made a similar announcement, confirming that it has also partnered with the Finnish company.
That’s because low availability is still one of the main challenges in the wide-scale adoption of this alternative fuel, according to Airbus. Plus, current aircraft are only certified to operate on 50% SAF, so there’s work to be done in order to reach a full 100%. Airbus hopes to achieve this by the end of this decade.
Neste was also linked to one of the most important milestones for the use of SAF. Earlier this year, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 completed the world’s first passenger flight powered by SAF, which was provided by Neste.
It will do so by extending its presence. New facilities will start operating in Singapore and California, in addition the ones in Europe. This will also make Neste one of the few SAF producers with operations on three continents.
In addition to that, it has recently partnered with two aviation giants, Rolls-Royce and Airbus. Last month, Rolls-Royce announced that it will start working with Neste on the implementation of SAF for diesel engines. This collaboration isn’t limited to aviation, but extends to rail and construction work as well.
Following that, Airbus recently made a similar announcement, confirming that it has also partnered with the Finnish company.
That’s because low availability is still one of the main challenges in the wide-scale adoption of this alternative fuel, according to Airbus. Plus, current aircraft are only certified to operate on 50% SAF, so there’s work to be done in order to reach a full 100%. Airbus hopes to achieve this by the end of this decade.
Neste was also linked to one of the most important milestones for the use of SAF. Earlier this year, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 completed the world’s first passenger flight powered by SAF, which was provided by Neste.