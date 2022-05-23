Airbus’ New Creative Studio Flaunts a Real-Size Section of the ACJ TwoTwenty Private Jet

Just like most future owners of a stunning luxury car want to make sure that they can customize it down to the last details, private jet customers get to enjoy the same privilege. Entering a creative studio of this kind is a truly unique, immersive experience that’s almost as good as flying the actual luxury jet.
Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) sold the first ACJ TwoTwenty at the 2021 Air Show Dubai. An extra-large model claiming to offer twice as much space and volume compared to competitor aircraft, this fresh biz jet for 19 passengers flaunts a unique cabin that offers 785 square feet (73 square meters) of floor space and six VIP living areas.
Another milestone on the pathway to success was the recent inauguration on an exclusive creative studio in Toulouse, France. This is where the ACJ TwoTwenty customers can design their own luxury jet cabin. Covering 786 square feet (73 square meters) this premium studio also boasts a real-size section of the jet’s cabin.
Together with the advanced virtual reality technology and specific mock-ups, this allows the future owners to fully envision what their aircraft will look like.
Similar to luxury car design studios, the new ACJ aviation heaven is a sumptuous facility. This is where customers can choose one of the three possible cabin ambiances. The full range of colors can be observed under different lighting options, so that the customers can make the best choices for the seating, the carpets, and all the finishing touches. Premium natural fabrics, wood veneers, metal accents, and the softest carpets are all available for the perfect jet cabin.
A cinema lounge boasting the largest home cinema screen for a biz jet (55’’) and a bedroom featuring a king-size bed, an en-suite bathroom, and a second home cinema screen, are just two of the jet’s highlights. It also offers the highest bandwidth satellite connectivity, and its Pratt & Whitney GTF engines can easily handle trips of up to 5,650 nautical miles (6,500 miles/10,500 km).
The first VIP customer of the ACJ TwoTwenty luxury jet was a Dubai-based Group operating in the real estate and hospitality sectors.
