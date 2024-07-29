Airbus Flies Helicopter That Can Shut Down an Engine Mid-Flight, Hits 261 MPH

Helicopters are incredible machines, with capabilities that are to be found nowhere else in the aviation industry. But they have never been, and will never be, particularly fast, and they are also known not to be very eco-friendly.
At the time of writing the speed record for helicopters stands at 293 mph (472 kph). It was set back in 2013 by an Airbus machine called the Eurocopter X3 (X-Cubed), and it's something helicopter makers are currently more or less directly trying to beat. Including Airbus itself, which is working on something called the Racer.
The Racer is a high-speed demonstrator that was first shown back in 2017, at the Paris Air Show, and it is built on the basis of the X3 as part of the European Research Clean Sky 2 project. Unlike the original prototype, the new one might just as well end up informing a series of production helos that could be used in the real world
The main thing that sets the Racer apart from the X3 is its ability to shut down one of its engines while in flight. The thing gets power from a couple of Safran Aneto-1X powerplants that play the game in the 2,500 shaft horsepower class.
The engines have been fitted with a hybrid-electrical eco-mode made by Safran, which allows the Racer to shut off (Airbus calls this pause) one of its powerplants.
Airbus is doing this as it is trying to show that high-speed helicopters can work with very little fuel – in this case, 20 percent less than "current generation helicopters in the same maximum take-off weight category," helping reduce CO2 emissions in the process as well.
The last time we heard something about the helicopter was back in April, when we learned of the Racer performing its maiden flight. Since then, the helo flew for six more times, reaching a total of nine hours of flight, and managing to open most of its flight envelope.
The biggest target so far was getting the Racer to fast cruise speeds of 253 mph (407 kph), but Airbus seems to have made it: that threshold was simply shattered on June 21 (we were only informed of the achievement last week) when the helicopter flew at 261 mph (420 kph).
Airbus says the "aircraft's aerodynamic behavior and stability are promising" during such high-speed flights, and it is now ready to move forward with the research. Up next is perhaps the most challenging of all flights so far, the ones that will put the helicopter's eco-mode to the test and will see it fly with only one of the two engines operational.
Airbus did not say when we are to expect this flight, but we'll keep an eye out for developments and report back once we learn more.
