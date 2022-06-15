Airbus' First Long-Range A321XLR Completes Maiden Flight, Is a Success

Airbus' longest-range single-aisle airliner, the A321XLR, took the skies for the first time. The aircraft stayed in the air for more than four hours, allowing test engineers to verify if its engines, main systems, and flight controls performed accordingly.
Airbus announced for the first time the A321XLR, an Xtra-long-range version of the popular A320neo, at the Paris Air Show 2019. Since then, the company moved quite fast with the development of its new aircraft. Last year, it started the assembly process, and now, it successfully conducted the first test flight.
The engine and aerodynamic advancements delivered on the A321neo provide the foundation for the A321XLR's Xtra Long Range capabilities. Thanks to the modified landing gear, it has a bigger takeoff weight, which, combined with additional fuel capacity, allows the jetliner to cover impressive distances of 5,408 miles (8,700 km).
To put it into perspective, that's 11 hours of non-stop flight. The A321XLR will be able to fly between routes such as New York-Rome, London-Vancouver, or Sydney-Kuala Lumpur. And that's not all. It will be more cost-efficient since it will burn 30% less fuel per seat compared to the aircraft in the previous generation.
Recently, Airbus put the first A321XLR to the test. The aircraft took off at 11:05 CEST from Hamburg-Finkenwerder Airport and flew for four hours and 35 minutes. During this time, the crew onboard checked the aircraft's flight controls, engines, and primary systems.
"This is a major milestone for the A320 Family and its customers worldwide. With the A321XLR coming into service, airlines will be able to offer long-haul comfort on a single-aisle aircraft, thanks to its unique Airspace cabin," said Philippe Mhun, Airbus EVP Programmes and Services.
Airbus says that the A321XLR blends "single-aisle economics with long-haul widebody cabin comfort," with single-class configurations for up to 244 passengers. For premium classes, the aircraft offers full flat seats and even suites. The A321XLR is expected to enter service in early 2024.
