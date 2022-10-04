Airbus A350F Coming in 2024, Livery Design Contest Now Open for All

The world of aviation is a very exciting one, but it has one annoying trait: new planes are not born all that often. That makes the arrival of any new flying machine, even a freighter variation of an existing model, reason enough for celebration. Or, as is the case with Airbus, reason enough for a mammoth design competition for, well, everyone.
The European company is getting ready to fly, two years from now, the A350F. Based on the A350, it’s meant for transporting goods, and has room for enough of them to weigh the equivalent of 18 large African elephants (109 tons of cargo).
So, the arrival of the plane is still some two years away, but Airbus is already thinking of ways to pitch the flying transport to potential customers. And what better way to capture someone’s attention than with a cool livery?
In a bid to both attract attention to the new product, and get people talking, Airbus announced this week a design competition for the livery of the A350F. Anyone can take part, and there is no limit to how the designs should be made or what they should contain.
You can get the full instructions and submit your ideas here. The company plans to announce the winner during the 2023 Le Bourget Paris Airshow in June, where the author of the drawings will be a special guest. They’ll also get a factory tour later on, to see both airplane and livery come to live.
Airbus is accepting submissions as of now and until November 28. In March 2023, the winner will be announced.
As for the airplane, it’ll be the usual A350, only redesigned to carry stuff. It packs a large rear main deck door complete with a heavy-duty powered loading system, good for 42 pallets of cargo. Inside there are eight temperature zones for various good to be kept fresh, and the plane can also transport live animals as big as horses.
