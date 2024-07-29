Airborne Aircraft Beams 4K Video to the Space Station for the 1st Time, ISS Beams It Back

We're used to the way people here on Earth talk to their siblings up in orbit, but also with spacecraft sent into the darkest corners of the solar system. It generally implies some sort of radio or optical communication system installed on the ground, and a receiver at the other end. But it would seem we are now able to talk to things and people in space from airborne aircraft as well.
As you are probably well aware, humanity is getting ready to make a triumphant return to the Moon, and this time it plans to stay there, and use the place as a staging point for our expansion into Sol. But for that to happen, we need communication systems that are far different than what we currently use.
As it stands today space exploration is performed with the help of radio waves communications. It's a decent way of doing things, relatively fast, and it works. However, one can send only so much data so fast using radio waves, and the needs of the Artemis Moon exploration program and whatever will come after it are well beyond that.
For a while now NASA has begun looking into the benefits of optical communications, which means basically using lasers for the task. There are several programs and projects ongoing in this field, some of them here on Earth, others installed on outgoing spacecraft, and some in orbit around our world.
One of the main differences between radio and laser comms system is the amount of data that can be transmitted. Depending on the system used, optical could deliver between ten and 100 times more data volume than radio frequency.
For the first time ever, NASA announced last week it used an optical communication system to send a 4K video from an airborne aircraft to the International Space Station, and then back again. We're not told the nature of the video, but apparently the transmission was a success, and an important step in ensuring all the proper tools for the Artemis program to succeed.
The plane used for the task was a Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine machine described as the greatest of its kind in the world. For this operation, it was fitted with a portable laser terminal on its belly.
The Pilatus was flown over Lake Erie in the North American Great Lakes region. The plane shot the laser beam containing the video at an optical ground station located in Cleveland. The transmission left there as well, and headed to to NASA's White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and it is only from there that it was beamed up to space.
The beam was not directly aimed at the ISS, but instead it headed to the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) satellite. It's a piece of hardware that was deployed back in 2021, currently floating at a distance of 22,000 miles (35,400 km) from the surface of our planet. That's much further out than the orbit of the space station, which orbits our world at 230 – 285 miles (370 – 460 km).
From there, the signal was bounced back to the ISS, and it was received by the Integrated LCRD LEO User Modem and Amplifier Terminal (ILLUMA-T), which at the undisclosed time when the experiment was conducted was attached to the ISS as part of the Japanese Experiment Module-Exposed Facility (JEM-EF).
Aside from using a laser beam to deliver and receive the video, NASA also used a new comms protocol called High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking (HDTN). This one was designed to penetrate cloud coverage more effectively but also to be four times faster than current protocols.
As said, the entire project is meant to deliver the tech needed to support the Artemis program. That includes giving astronauts the means to send back huge amounts of research data but also allowing them to hold high-definition videoconferences with the people back home.
At the time of writing, the second mission of the Artemis program, the one that will carry humans on a trip around the Moon, is scheduled to depart in 2025. Mission III, the one that will actually land astronauts on the lunar surface, should leave our world one year after that.
As it stands today space exploration is performed with the help of radio waves communications. It's a decent way of doing things, relatively fast, and it works. However, one can send only so much data so fast using radio waves, and the needs of the Artemis Moon exploration program and whatever will come after it are well beyond that.
For a while now NASA has begun looking into the benefits of optical communications, which means basically using lasers for the task. There are several programs and projects ongoing in this field, some of them here on Earth, others installed on outgoing spacecraft, and some in orbit around our world.
One of the main differences between radio and laser comms system is the amount of data that can be transmitted. Depending on the system used, optical could deliver between ten and 100 times more data volume than radio frequency.
For the first time ever, NASA announced last week it used an optical communication system to send a 4K video from an airborne aircraft to the International Space Station, and then back again. We're not told the nature of the video, but apparently the transmission was a success, and an important step in ensuring all the proper tools for the Artemis program to succeed.
The test was conducted by scientists from the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland together with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), and it is meant to inform "new technology that could provide live video coverage of astronauts on the Moon during the Artemis missions." But if you think the video left the aircraft and went straight to the ISS, think again.
The plane used for the task was a Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine machine described as the greatest of its kind in the world. For this operation, it was fitted with a portable laser terminal on its belly.
The Pilatus was flown over Lake Erie in the North American Great Lakes region. The plane shot the laser beam containing the video at an optical ground station located in Cleveland. The transmission left there as well, and headed to to NASA's White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and it is only from there that it was beamed up to space.
The beam was not directly aimed at the ISS, but instead it headed to the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) satellite. It's a piece of hardware that was deployed back in 2021, currently floating at a distance of 22,000 miles (35,400 km) from the surface of our planet. That's much further out than the orbit of the space station, which orbits our world at 230 – 285 miles (370 – 460 km).
From there, the signal was bounced back to the ISS, and it was received by the Integrated LCRD LEO User Modem and Amplifier Terminal (ILLUMA-T), which at the undisclosed time when the experiment was conducted was attached to the ISS as part of the Japanese Experiment Module-Exposed Facility (JEM-EF).
Aside from using a laser beam to deliver and receive the video, NASA also used a new comms protocol called High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking (HDTN). This one was designed to penetrate cloud coverage more effectively but also to be four times faster than current protocols.
At the time of writing the ILLUMA-T is no longer installed on the ISS, meaning this exact experiment can no longer be replicated. But NASA still plans to push forward with the project and will continue to stream 4K video from the PC-12 aircraft to the heavens.
As said, the entire project is meant to deliver the tech needed to support the Artemis program. That includes giving astronauts the means to send back huge amounts of research data but also allowing them to hold high-definition videoconferences with the people back home.
At the time of writing, the second mission of the Artemis program, the one that will carry humans on a trip around the Moon, is scheduled to depart in 2025. Mission III, the one that will actually land astronauts on the lunar surface, should leave our world one year after that.