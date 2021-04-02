AIR 06 Imagines the Air Taxi of Tomorrow With Out-of-This-World Capability

One air taxi design is the one you see here, the AIR 06 personal flying vehicle. Before delving into the presentation, allow me to tell you a bit about the mind behind it all. Giorgi Tedoradze, an industrial designer from Tbilisi, Georgia, is responsible for the weird wonder you see. Be it known, Giorgi is the sort of gentleman that specializes in renderings of vehicles. You’ll see what he can do with a Bugatti real soon, but for now, the AIR 06.
What you’re looking at is anything but traditional; it’s more the sort of vehicle you would see on some off-world planet, and not so much the today's society. Honestly, the only place you’ll probably see this in the next 30 years is on a flat-screen TV, possibly in the next Star Wars movie, so much so that even the designer places the AIR into the spaceship category on his webpage.
First off, nothing is revealed about the design except what you see. There are no indications of how the vehicle is propelled, what it may look like inside, or how it’s integrated into society. All you have are these images and your imagination to give you a ride.
human ingenuity seems to be endless, so be ready for some sort of propulsion like this someday.
To move everything along, the rear of the Air exposes one main thruster and about six smaller systems that should stabilize the vehicle. Two of these stabilizers are seen on the top fin, while four more found on the sides.
Now, how all these thrusters work to get this taxi off the ground is not mentioned. There are no images showing that the lateral wings can be adjusted to raise the AIR off the ground. There's also no mention if the main thruster can do this.
However, there is a benefit to this sort of vehicle. Like most other air taxis, this one is meant to offer access into some very remote and hard to reach regions where roads are unavailable or limited. One image shows a gentleman hitching a ride from a mountain ridge while a young lady is picking one up at the beach.
owners even have their pod’s name tattooed onto their arm.
What about getting on board the AIR? Well, your guess is as good as mine. Personally, I think the front of the pod opens down the center, and you simply climb aboard. How much space is there inside, or how it’s all meant to be driven are questions we posed to the designer, and we'll update this space when he replies.
Who knows, maybe someday everyone will be flying around in the AIR 06, but until then, you only have this rendering to feed your imagination.
