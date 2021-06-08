AH-1Z Viper Gets New Digital Comms Hardware, Becomes an Even Meaner War Machine

The Bell-made AH-1Z Viper is one of the fiercest war machines ever designed. Shaped like a helicopter, the aircraft has been in service since the 2010s, and even if it didn’t get to test the full might of its capabilities in a full-scale war, it is still an impressive sight.
It was only earlier this week that the United States Marine Corps (USMC) announced the Viper, together with its sibling the UH-1Y Venom, have passed together over the 400,000 flight hours limit, and now we get another piece of intel about the helo.
You see, a decade is a very long time when it comes to military hardware, and that means updates on the helicopter are already being performed. One such update targets the helicopter’s capability of establishing a two-way connection between a ground station and its networking systems.
Seen as a “gateway to share information across various networks“ and with various weapons systems, the tech was put through its paces, and worked, for the first time, during a one-hour drill performed by the U.S. Navy’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 21.
The digital interoperability suite that made information sharing this way possible comprises a new radio, processor, and mission computer software, all of which will continue to be tested throughout the summer, with the military targeting 2022 for integration in the AH-1Z fleet. The sister Venom helicopter would get the new capabilities as well.
The Viper is an attack helicopter suited for taking on targets both in the air and on the ground. It can be used either as an attack platform, for aerial reconnaissance, or even as an escort aircraft. It packs two Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, and 16 air-to-ground ones. Its nose is where three-barreled rotary cannon is located, operated by means of a so-called Target Sight System.
