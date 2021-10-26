After the United States, the Mazda CX-3 Is Now Reportedly Leaving Europe Too

Mazda decided to pull the plug on the CX-3 in the United States earlier this year, as sales simply plummeted. During this time, the small crossover has remained on sale in Europe, but that is about to change, as the Japanese automaker is reportedly getting ready to drop it from this market too.
The announcement is semi-official, as it doesn’t come directly from the company, but from Szymon Soltysik, the Mazda Poland chief of PR, who was reportedly quoted by AutoKatalog as confirming the demise of the CX-3 before the end of the year.
“We are finishing accepting orders for the Mazda CX-3. The last units for Europe will be produced in December,” Soltysik said. Motor1 claims to have confirmed the information in a phone call with Mazda Germany. At the same time, we reached out to the auto firm as well and will be updating this story when (or if) they reply.
Does this news come as a surprise? Well, then you forgot about the CX-30. You see, the latter is also a subcompact crossover, which has been offered next to the CX-3 for the last two years or so. As a result, Mazda won’t be left without a rival to the likes of the Nissan Juke, Peugeot 2008, Opel Mokka, and other such vehicles, as that role will be taken by the CX-30.
The latter is also on sale in the United States, in quite a few trim levels. The lineup includes the 2.5 S, Select, Preferred, Premium, 2.5 Turbo, 2.5 Turbo Premium, and 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus. Pricing kicks off at $22,050, before destination and dealer fees, for the base variant of the car, and goes up to at least $34,050 for the range-topper.
As for the rest of the CX range, it will grow considerably over the next couple of years.
As for the rest of the CX range, it will grow considerably over the next couple of years.