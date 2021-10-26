After the United States, the Mazda CX-3 Is Now Reportedly Leaving Europe Too

More on this:

1 2022 Mazda CX-3 “Super Edgy” Trim Level Is a Japan-Only Affair

2 Mazda6 Sedan, CX-3 Crossover Discontinued in the United States for 2022

3 2021 Mazda CX-30. Hard to Tell Where it Came From, But it’s Headed for Success

4 2021 Mazda CX-30 Getting 2.5L Turbo for $31,000

5 Mazda CX-3 Getting Fewer Trim Levels, More Equipment for 2020 Model Year