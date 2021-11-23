After the Cayenne Saved It, Porsche Plans an Electrified Flagship SUV

It was thanks to Wendelin Wiedeking that Porsche was able to keep selling the 911 for new generations of fans. Ironically, that has to do with his insistence on bringing the Cayenne to life. While the 911 entertained purists, the Cayenne helped to pay the bills and expand the business. Sign of the times: the Cayenne is now too small, hence Porsche’s new electrified flagship SUV.
According to Automotive Business, the new vehicle will arrive by the middle of this decade as one of the products from the Landjet project. The first images of the car were presented to dealers in a meeting held in Atlanta by mid-November.
The Landjet project also contemplates Audi and Bentley products, and it should be electrified. In fact, dealers were told it would be part of the Artemis project. It fits the information we already had.
Porsche will have only one vehicle based on the SSP (Scalable Systems Platform). Among Audi's prototypes for the Artemis project, one of them will be called Urban Sphere. The teaser image Audi revealed so far also matches the description dealers and people familiar with the project gave about the new Porsche flagship SUV.
According to these reports, it would look like a sedan and SUV mix with a flat rear design. If this portrayal is faithful to the car, it seems pretty similar to the Volvo Recharge Concept and very far from a sedan. How could one present a flat rear design and not be a hatchback or a station wagon? Perhaps they wanted to say that it is low for an SUV.
Although Porsche officially states that the new vehicle is a mere possibility, people familiar with the project say it is a sure deal. First, it will arrive as a plug-in hybrid. A BEV should follow suit a while later, probably with new battery technologies. The Volkswagen Group is a close partner to QuantumScape.
Curiously, the new SUV aims to attract younger buyers to Porsche. A seven-seater would allow families with more than three kids to carry all of them in a single vehicle. When the family grows, Cayenne customers have to buy something from other brands: this is what Porsche intends to avoid.
Apart from the new SUV, Porsche also presented the electric Boxter to dealers. It would look like a shorter Taycan with a canvas roof. Slated to be presented in 2025, it will watch the Macan EV arrive a little earlier – by 2023. As expected, Porsche should not do an electric 911, but a hybrid version should come by the end of the decade.
