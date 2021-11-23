After the Cayenne Saved It, Porsche Plans an Electrified Flagship SUV

It was thanks to Wendelin Wiedeking that Porsche was able to keep selling the 911 for new generations of fans. Ironically, that has to do with his insistence on bringing the Cayenne to life. While the 911 entertained purists, the Cayenne helped to pay the bills and expand the business. Sign of the times: the Cayenne is now too small, hence Porsche’s new electrified flagship SUV.

