After Putting a V8 in a Tesla, Rich Benoit Wants to Give a Corvette Electric Motors

The nature of YouTube channels is always to have something new and exciting to present. When a project ends, another one has to replace it as quickly as possible. Rich Benoit and his team finished ICE-T (Internal Combustion-Engined Tesla) when it was taken to the 2021 SEMA Show. While they still owe us a new episode of how that thing drives, the Rich Rebuilds channel is already dealing with a new conversion: making a Corvette electric.

7 photos