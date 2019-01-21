autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

After Pikes Peak, Volkswagen ID R Targets Green Hell Record

21 Jan 2019, 8:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Auto Events
In 2018, German carmaker Volkswagen made its comeback in one of the world’s most famous hill climb, Pikes Peak, following a 30 years absence from the competition. It was, for all intents and purposes, the best run ever for the Germans up the hill.
5 photos
Volkswagen ID RVolkswagen ID RVolkswagen ID RVolkswagen ID R
The car used for the climb to 4,302 meters was the ID R all-electric. It was chosen as a means to highlight Volkswagen’s plans for an electric future, but it ended up not only setting the record for its category, but beating every other car in the event, regardless of means of propulsion, with a clocked time of 7:57:148 minutes.

With that win in the bag, Volkswagen has already designated its target for this year: the record for fully-electric vehicles on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

The record attempt run will take place this summer, with the same driver that controlled the car at Pikes Peak, Romain Dumas, piloting the ID R once again. Until summer, the company’s engineers are hard at work trying to make it ready for the new challenge.

In essence, the ID R will retain its twin electric engine that develops 680 ps, and will also target the same under 1,100 kg weight – driver included - as before. Some aerodynamic changes will, however, be made, on account of the fact that conditions on the Green Hell are not at all the same as on the Peak.

 “As part of our meticulous preparations for the record attempt, we will put the ID. R through an intense test and development programme at various racetracks in the spring,” said in a statement François-Xavier Demaison Volkswagen Motorsport technical director.

The current record on the track for electric vehicles has been set in 2017 by Peter Dumbreck in an NIO EP9 two-seat sports car and stands at 6:45.90 minutes.

To beat this record, Dumas will have to drive the ID R at speed than exceed an average of 185 km/h (115 mph).
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Volkswagen id r pikes peak ID R Romain Dumas Nrburgring record
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN T-CrossVOLKSWAGEN T-Cross Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 