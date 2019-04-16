autoevolution

After Perfect Landing, Falcon Heavy Booster Falls Off Droneship en Route to Port

16 Apr 2019, 9:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
Last week, SpaceX once again wrote a page in the history books of space exploration: following the second launch of the Falcon Heavy, all of the rocket’s components have been recovered to be used again.
3 photos
Falcon Heavy coming together in Cape CanaveralFalcon Heavy coming together in Cape Canaveral
The recovery was the easy part, it seems. Holding on to what came down from the sky seems to be the real challenge.

On April 11, the Falcon Heavy took off from Launch Complex 39A carrying with it the Arabsat 6A communications satellite. Shortly after takeoff, the two side boosters separated and came down on their designated landing pads on land, at the launch complex from where they departed.

The center booster separated at a later time and targeted a landing on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship located in the Atlantic Ocean. It too managed to ace the landing.

Separately, the two fairings that housed the satellite were also recovered.

Unfortunately for SpaceX, rough seas robbed the company the pleasure of having to reassemble the Falcon Heavy with parts already used on the rocket’s first commercial mission.

According to The Verge, citing a statement made by SpaceX, the center booster is now lost at sea, having fallen overboard during the weekend due to high seas.

“Over the weekend, due to rough sea conditions, SpaceX’s recovery team was unable to secure the center core booster for its return trip to Port Canaveral,” SpaceX says according to the source.

“As conditions worsened with eight to ten-foot swells, the booster began to shift and ultimately was unable to remain upright. While we had hoped to bring the booster back intact, the safety of our team always takes precedence.”

The space company added that the loss of the booster – the second in just as many launches of the Falcon Heavy – will not have any impact on future missions of the rocket.

The third launch of the Falcon Heavy is planned for June, carrying a cluster of military and scientific satellites.

spacex falcon heavy booster droneship landing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactNISSAN Tiida/Versa SedanNISSAN Tiida/Versa Sedan CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupeAll car models  
 
 