After Eating Tide Pods, People Are Now Spray-Painting the Brake Discs on Their Cars

We’ve literally seen tons of modified vehicles over the years, some quite pretty, others not so much, and most of them had one thing in common: they didn’t pose a threat to anyone – unless we count the spiked wheels, squats, and several other similar stuff.
Everyone knows that true petrolheads like to get down and dirty every once in a while, be it for a simple oil change, or something a bit more challenging. Painting the brake calipers is a relatively easy DIY project, only one person took this trend to a whole new level, as they ended up spraying the brake discs too, sparking a lot of controversy in Reddit’s infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, and several hilarious comments.
A single picture of a painted brake disc has made its way online, accompanied by a caption, presumably from the person behind this dangerous modification. “Was painting my calipers for the new brakes, and decided to paint the discs. Probably the best mod I’ve done. Looks so much better than crappy silver. Nice thick coat so it won’t come off too much when I brake.” Honestly, we hope this is not real, and that they only did it to score virtual points with web surfers, because it’s an accident waiting to happen.
If it is indeed real, then at least the person responsible for it has not read the top comments on Reddit, as one guy suggests that they should grease them up, whereas another jokingly says that his breaks were squealing, so he ended up spraying some WD-40 on them to get rid of the problem. Some Redditors suggested drilling a few holes in those discs too, and another one said they’d look better seasoned with oil over a flame.
Now, in all likelihood, presuming that this painted brake disc is real, the color will come off almost instantly as they hit the brakes. Still, there is also a small possibility that the vehicle will keep going, with no intention of stopping anytime soon. So, remember kids, let those who know what they’re doing handle the tuning part.
A single picture of a painted brake disc has made its way online, accompanied by a caption, presumably from the person behind this dangerous modification. “Was painting my calipers for the new brakes, and decided to paint the discs. Probably the best mod I’ve done. Looks so much better than crappy silver. Nice thick coat so it won’t come off too much when I brake.” Honestly, we hope this is not real, and that they only did it to score virtual points with web surfers, because it’s an accident waiting to happen.
If it is indeed real, then at least the person responsible for it has not read the top comments on Reddit, as one guy suggests that they should grease them up, whereas another jokingly says that his breaks were squealing, so he ended up spraying some WD-40 on them to get rid of the problem. Some Redditors suggested drilling a few holes in those discs too, and another one said they’d look better seasoned with oil over a flame.
Now, in all likelihood, presuming that this painted brake disc is real, the color will come off almost instantly as they hit the brakes. Still, there is also a small possibility that the vehicle will keep going, with no intention of stopping anytime soon. So, remember kids, let those who know what they’re doing handle the tuning part.