After Eating Tide Pods, People Are Now Spray-Painting the Brake Discs on Their Cars

More on this:

1 DIY Powdercoating May Not Be Worth It, Enthusiast Begs to Differ

2 This Is How You Get Rid of Spray Paint on a Vandalized Car

3 Florida Woman Destroys Range Rover With Hammer, Spray Can

4 Drunk Driver Sprays Axe Body Spray in His Mouth to Cover the Alcohol Breath

5 Prank: Spray Painting Supercars in London Goes Wrong