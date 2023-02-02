After Coolwalk, Google Is Silently Working on Another Android Auto Interface Update

Coolwalk is without a doubt one of the biggest Android Auto facelifts in years, and despite missing the original release target, it’s now rolling out to users out there in stages.
The wait for Coolwalk is painful, especially because Google doesn’t seem to be in a rush to reach the global availability phase.
In the meantime, the search behemoth appears to be working on another important UI refresh for Android Auto. This time, the focus isn’t the interface that users are seeing on the head unit in their cars when the mobile device is connected to the media receiver.
The Android interface of Android Auto, where users can configure the app is now being updated with the Material You language.
Google is already working on bringing the same design updates to the rest of its Android apps, and now it looks like Android Auto is the next in line to get the same makeover.
The screenshot you can see here provides us with an early look at the Android Auto refresh based on Material You, and the biggest improvement is by far the cleaner approach. The design isn’t only more modern, but also makes more sense from a UX perspective, as the interface is overall much easier to use.
Needless to say, the Android Auto mobile interface is something you’re not supposed to see too often, as once you configure the app just the way you need it, you should rarely return to this screen if everything is working properly.
The experience with Android Auto mostly comes down to the UI mirrored on the head unit in the car, and for most users, the default configuration is just the right choice anyway.
At this point, this Android Auto makeover is still in the works, and nobody knows for sure when Google is supposed to release it to users out there.
In the meantime, the Coolwalk rollout also continues, with more users seeing the new interface activated on their devices. There’s nothing you can do to get Coolwalk earlier, as the whole thing relies on a server-controlled strategy.
This means Google itself decides who gets the card-based UI and when, as the company first wants to collect additional reliability data to ensure a smooth and flawless rollout for everybody. The company hasn’t shared any information as to when it plans to reach the broad availability phase, but this is likely to take at least a few more months given most users are yet to be provided with the updated UI.
The Material You language is already live in the most recent version of Android Auto, but on the other hand, it’s not enabled by default for now, possibly as additional polishing is required.
