After Arriving in the UK, Alec Baldwin Finds Out the Car Supposed to Drive Him Was Stolen

Alec Baldwin is back to filming a new movie after the tragic accident on the set of his western movie, Rust. The actor is now in the UK to film the thriller 97 Minutes. According to reports, the new movie is about a hijacked plane, and he is filming the plane sequence in the UK, although the location and details are kept under wraps.After Baldwin arrived in Hampshire, he hopped on social media on February 5, and, during a video of around two minutes, he revealed that the car his chauffeur was driving was stolen right after he passed security at Heathrow Airport, London."I'm going to go ahead and record this because I think it's funny," he started. "I get to the airport, and I get through immigration, and they get my bags and I'm heading to the car that's going to drive me to where I'm going.”He meets up with the driver who says (in Baldwin's best British accent) that he is going to the car park to retrieve the car and then return for him.Baldwin sat waiting for around 20 minutes, when he finally called the car company and was stunned when the owner revealed the car had been stolen from the car park. The driver finally returned to him and told him he couldn’t find the car, although he knew exactly where he parked it.Laughing at the end of the clip, Baldwin added, which he also wrote as a caption: "Anyway, I hope you found your car."Luckily, the car stolen did not belong to Baldwin and he didn't mention the model. The actor didn’t explain how he managed to get to his hotel later, but he seems the glass-half-full type, finding humor in the whole situation.