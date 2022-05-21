After Android Auto’s Major Overhaul, It’s Time for Apple to Update CarPlay as Well

While in many ways this feature looks and feels copied from CarPlay, as Apple’s dashboard view has been around for a while, Android Auto’s highly anticipated update is good news for everybody committed to this ecosystem.Running multiple apps side by side, no matter if the display in the cabin features a wide resolution or not, comes in handy in so many ways, essentially eliminating the need to toggle between apps.And now that Android Auto has received this eagerly awaited Coolwalk makeover, it’s the right time for Apple to also come up with a major overhaul of CarPlay.

In theory, it doesn’t look like CarPlay needs anything new at this point.



CarPlay runs flawlessly for the majority of drivers out there, as long as the right support on the car manufacturer side also exists. It runs Google Maps, Waze, and Apple Maps, it comes with support for Apple Music and Spotify, and it shows phone call controls at a one-tap distance.



At first glance, everything is there.



But it’s not. CarPlay has barely received any improvements lately in terms of new functionality. To put this in perspective, the dashboard feature that Google has just copied for Android Auto was introduced with iOS 13, the operating system update that Google announced in 2019. In other words, it’s already three years old, and it has barely changed in the meantime.



But right now, the overhaul that CarPlay needs pretty much comes down to features and not necessarily to the user interface.



