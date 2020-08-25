After Android Auto, CarPlay Now Hitting Voice Commands Issues Too

Thrive Motorcycle’s Custom 1980 Honda CB650 Looks Like One Evil Machine

Many people consider CarPlay a more reliable alternative to Android Auto, but there are moments when Apple’s platform hits the same issues as Google’s sibling. 5 photos



More specifically, those running Android Auto in their cars revealed that the “OK, Google” wake-up phrase wasn’t working, while others said



And now it’s the turn of CarPlay users to complain of a problem that I also encountered occasionally but which for some reason got fixed on its own at some point.



Siri is unable to start phone calls to contacts that are stored in the iPhone, and users who turned to Apple’s forums to report the issue indicate that doing the same thing from the smartphone without CarPlay running on the car screen, works correctly.



So you ask Siri to call someone that’s saved in your contacts, only that the assistant is unable to do it. In every case, Siri responds by saying that the contact can’t be found.



“I have attempted the cycle of erasing my phone and restoring its backup and I have observed that this problem does seem to go away — for a few days — and then resurface. So a full backup and restore does not seem to resolve my problem,” someone explains on Apple’s



Indeed, this is exactly my experience with the issue as well, as the whole thing was gone at some point without me even noticing that everything was working correctly.



