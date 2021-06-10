After 62 Miles of Service, Smallest Rolls-Royce Car Receives Some Special Care

Every car, no matter the size, has a history of its own behind. One unique small Rolls-Royce vehicle had a special job at St. Richard's Hospital: to turn the moments before surgery for young patients into a joyful experience. Now, after 100 km (62 miles) of service, it's finally ready to receive some much-needed care.
A few years ago, the hospital reached out to Rolls-Royce and asked if it could repair the original theatre transport, a small electric Jeep that had suffered quite a few injuries itself. That's when the company decided to replace the old vehicle and build a completely new one for the patients.
Dubbed the Rolls-Royce SRH, the car's body was made from fiberglass-reinforced with carbon fiber and featured the Pantheon grille. The bonnet strips were cut to the appropriate length from real ones, and its wheel covers, seats, and coachlines were all color-matched.
The car's seat was made from wood and was padded with upholstered medical-grade vinyl. The Rolls-Royce team added various custom-made components such as handcrafted treadplates, 3D-printed dash, wheel caps and spacers, and trim pieces. Of course, they couldn't forget the RR badge with the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament.
Much like the previous model, the SRH is also electric, and it has a limited speed to 6 kph (4 mph). The whole project took Rolls-Royce around 400 hours to complete, and it was a rewarding task.
Since 2017, when it was first received by the hospital, 2,000 brave patients on the pediatric day surgery unit have driven themselves to theatre for their operation. During these years, the bodywork and paint have suffered a bit, and it's of no wonder when nervous children are riding the SRH through the halls of the hospital.
After receiving the necessary repairs from the team at the Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence, the vehicle has now returned to St. Richard's Hospital to continue to put a smile on the youngsters' faces. It's a small vehicle, but it makes the biggest difference when they have to go through this scary experience.
Dubbed the Rolls-Royce SRH, the car's body was made from fiberglass-reinforced with carbon fiber and featured the Pantheon grille. The bonnet strips were cut to the appropriate length from real ones, and its wheel covers, seats, and coachlines were all color-matched.
The car's seat was made from wood and was padded with upholstered medical-grade vinyl. The Rolls-Royce team added various custom-made components such as handcrafted treadplates, 3D-printed dash, wheel caps and spacers, and trim pieces. Of course, they couldn't forget the RR badge with the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament.
Much like the previous model, the SRH is also electric, and it has a limited speed to 6 kph (4 mph). The whole project took Rolls-Royce around 400 hours to complete, and it was a rewarding task.
Since 2017, when it was first received by the hospital, 2,000 brave patients on the pediatric day surgery unit have driven themselves to theatre for their operation. During these years, the bodywork and paint have suffered a bit, and it's of no wonder when nervous children are riding the SRH through the halls of the hospital.
After receiving the necessary repairs from the team at the Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence, the vehicle has now returned to St. Richard's Hospital to continue to put a smile on the youngsters' faces. It's a small vehicle, but it makes the biggest difference when they have to go through this scary experience.