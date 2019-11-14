African King Buys 19 Rolls-Royce, 120 BMWs for His Wives and Kids

Who doesn’t want to treat their significant other to a lavish expense? King Mswati III from Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) is just like every other man and woman out there, looking to spoil his loved one with a nice car.
The problem is that Mswati has 15 loved ones, 23 kids, and an overall very large family. Another problem is that, though he is one of the wealthiest monarchs in the world, with an estimated fortune of $213 million, the people he’s ruling over barely make $128 a month. You can see where this is going, surely.
No wonder, then, that the monarch tried to bring a new fleet of cars for his lady loves on the down-low. Just as unsurprising is the fact that photos of the trailer loaded with expensive rides made it on social media, causing uproar and even leading to cries of uproar.
Times Live reports that Mswati bought no less than 19 Rolls-Royce and about 120 “luxury” BMWs for himself, his wives and his other relatives. He tried to bring the cars into the country without much fanfare but, in a place like his, several trailers packed with luxury vehicles is not the kind of sight that can go unnoticed.
Opposition party People’s United Democratic Movement (Pudemo) is urging people to come out in the streets and protest until Mswati is removed from the helm. Wandile Dludlu, Secretary General of Pudemo, calls the king’s latest splurge a “middle finger” to his people who are dying of hunger.
“According to reports, some of these cars are for his motorcade and the exclusive use of his children. To say this is a blatant display of arrogance and total disregard of the poor people of Swaziland’s feelings by the monarch would be an understatement,” Dludlu says.
In addition to the $231 million in the bank, Mswati also owns at least 2 private jets (he got one as a 50th birthday present in 2018), and an impressive fleet of cars that includes a $625,000 Rolls Royce, a $500,000 Maybach 62, a BMW X6 and 20 Mercedes Benz S600 Pullman.
