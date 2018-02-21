"Affordable Classics" Auction Has No Reserve, Features Over 100 Vehicles

Owning a classic car is one of those things you absolutely have to do if you want to call yourself a true motorhead. You can have all the supercars in the world stashed in your garage if you haven't experienced the joy of pulling over to the side of the road in your 1950-something car that had just broken down.

It's not just owning one of these that's really expensive - if you care about the state it's in, of course - but also buying one. And that's if you're lucky enough to get a well-preserved example because restoration work will empty your pockets and shave a few years off your life - it's really stressful affair.Well, this " Affordable Classics" auction held by Bicester Heritage and Brightwells on March 21 looks to give anyone the opportunity to walk away with the keys to a true classic car. Ranging from the early 1950s to the early 1990s, over 100 models are going under the hammer with no reserve whatsoever.Don't expect them all to be the kind of jewels you could take home, show to your wife and even she would fall in love with them, but there are a few gems to be had. The 1978 Vauxhall Chevette 2300 HS was probably every young driver's dream back then, and a lot of those drivers are old, reasonably rich, and looking for a hobby now. Which means you're facing tough opposition if you're thinking about bidding on this one.Those looking for a more challenging project need to pay the 1938 Peugeot 402 barn find a bit of attention as it's one of those cars that, restored properly, could be a real head-turner thanks to its ahead of its time aerodynamic body. Jaguar Land Rover Classics will also be lending 40 of the cars in its collection to the Bicester Heritage-based charity ‘StarterMotor’, which is working to inspire young people to become the next generation of technicians and mechanics that will maintain and restore classic vehicles.