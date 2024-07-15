Affinity Five Is a Comfortable Mobile Habitat for a Roaming Family of Five

Traveling and vacationing in a camper van with the entire family is a great way to spend more time outside, explore new locations, and build stronger bonds. We all know that outdoor activities are beneficial for the mind and body and provide a ton of educational opportunities for your kids to experience new things.
However, finding the right camping vehicle for families with more than four members is a true challenge. There aren't many manufacturers offering camper vans that can safely and comfortably seat and sleep five people to give larger families the opportunity to successfully do van life together, so when we find one, we know it's worth presenting it to you.
Affinity RV has identified this gap in the camper van market and has created a modern and comfortable mobile habitat for a roaming family of five. The Swedish-Polish RV manufacturer has only been in the business since 2019 but has managed to capture the hearts of many outdoor enthusiasts in European countries with their innovative layouts and sleek finishes. Moreover, they work to diversify their offering with new models and floorplans to meet the needs and wants of as many campers as possible.
The family-oriented model we're discussing today is aptly called Affinity Five and is based on a Fiat Ducato, one of the most popular motorhome platforms for camper conversions due to its reliability, driveability, and versatility. It is powered by a 2.2-liter, 180 hp (183 ps) engine that delivers a maximum torque of 450 Nm and is paired with a nine-gear automatic transmission.
The van's compact dimensions (it measures 636x290x210 cm or 250/290/114 inches) didn't prevent the builder from creating an inviting living space inside with everything a family needs while heading out for memorable adventures. Apart from ingeniously integrating five proper seatbelted seats and the same amount of berths without the use of pop-top roofs, front cab inflatable mattresses, or other improvisations, the Affinity Five also comes with a dinette, a kitchenette, and even an internal bathroom.
Like most Affinity camper vans, it boasts a rather self-effacing exterior but hides an all-season-ready living space inside. It has a double internal floor and quality wall, floor, and ceiling insulation. Moreover, all water tanks are located inside the vehicle, meaning that owners can embark on outdoor adventures even in extremely low temperatures.
But what truly makes the Affinity Five stand out is its unique interior layout. Designed for maximum functionality and convenience for a group of two adults and three children, it features two swiveling cab seats and a three-seat second-row bench that, together with an adjustable table, form a nice dinette or lounging spot.
The seatbelted bench is actually a nifty convertible sofa that turns into a comfortable double bed for the adults in a few easy steps. It has thick, high-quality mattresses that ensure a restful night's sleep, and it's not even one of those beds that, once unfolded, block the passage. Even in the night configuration, you can still walk from the front of the vehicle to the rear and access the kitchen and bathroom.
The sleeping arrangement for the kids includes a triple bunk bed at the rear of the vehicle, an ingenious solution that is more often used in larger caravans. Each of the three bunks measures 135 cm (53 inches) in length but can be individually extended to 170 and 180 cm (67 and 71 inches). Obviously, this three-level bunk is primarily dedicated to sleeping as there isn't much space to do anything else in there. We can also notice an egress window in the kids' sleeping area, and thanks to the folding mechanism of the bed, campers can get enough space in the rear garage for transporting skis or other long items.
The center of the van is occupied by a miniature kitchen that impresses with its functionality and sleek design. It is equipped with a double-burner gas cooker, a small stainless steel sink, and a 70-liter refrigerator, ensuring you can whip up dealicious meals on the road. The counter space is really narrow in the kitchen area, but there is an extra prep area across from the kitchen, and you can also use the dinette table for more work space.
Some might be tempted to believe that a van outfitted to safely transport and sleep two adults and three children is unlikely to also have a shower or even a toilet, but Affinity Five has both. It features an interior wet room with an integrated shower cabin, a toilet, and a foldable sink, catering to the owners' sanitary needs.
One thing we love about this camper van is the stunning interior aesthetic that mixes a neutral color palette of gray and natural wood tones with sinuous curves and rounded edges, especially in the kitchen area, to create a warm and inviting space and ensure ease of circulation. The overall welcoming look is accentuated by the abundance of natural light that gets inside, thanks to the front sloping roof with a large panoramic window and a second skylight.
Another feature that makes it attractive to families with kids is the ample storage space scattered throughout the van. Apart from the garage space at the rear, there are a few cabinets in the kitchen for storing cooking essentials, overhead cabinets on both sides of the van, and a two-door full-height closet next to the bathroom.
An electric entry step, a LifePO4 120 Ah board battery, and a Truma Combi 4E gas-electric heater are included as standard, and Affinity RV offers a long roster of optional features meant to enhance your camping experience, including a solar package, improved battery, outdoor shower, awning, AC unit, tow bar, and more.
If you thought it was impossible to get a camper van with five proper seats and comfortable sleeping space for the entire family without an elevator bed or pop-top roof, Affinity Five is here to prove you wrong. Overall, the living space inside Affinity Five is comparable to much bigger camper vans or caravans, and the way it is laid out makes it easy for the whole family to spend time together.