Aerospace Engineer Richard Godfrey Believes He Located Missing Flight MH370

Aerospace Engineer Richard Godfrey Believes He Located Missing Flight MH370



But now 71-year-old retired British aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey thinks he’s solved it. He claims to have worked tirelessly during these seven years, putting in seven or eight hours a day, trying to pinpoint the exact location where the



Flight MH370 lost contact with Air Traffic Control less than an hour after takeoff from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 8, 2014. Suddenly, it diverted from its destination of Beijing, China, heading west over the Indian Ocean, with many theories that were never confirmed or debunked. The first piece of debris from the missing flight was found on La Reunion Island, in 2015.



Now retired British aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey claims to have located the flight after he spent seven years researching ham radio data, oceanography, drift analysis, the performance data from Boeing, and using new technology to track the plane’s final movements.



The search area for the flight covered 46,000 square miles, and now Godfrey’s work seems to have narrowed it down to only 115 square miles. The aerospace engineer is absolutely certain the crash site is at 33.177°S 95.300°, claiming the plane would be 1,201 mi (1,933 km) west of Perth, Australia, at a depth of 13,123 ft (4,000 m) in the Indian Ocean.



Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 , with 239 passengers and crew members on board, and the mystery is yet to be solved. During the seven-year search for the missing flight, 150 books have been written, both by experts and amateur detectives, all with their own individual theories. It’s also reached an over $110 million budget for the search that it’s been referred to as “looking for something microscopic in a haystack.”But now 71-year-old retired British aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey thinks he’s solved it. He claims to have worked tirelessly during these seven years, putting in seven or eight hours a day, trying to pinpoint the exact location where the flight is.Flight MH370 lost contact with Air Traffic Control less than an hour after takeoff from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 8, 2014. Suddenly, it diverted from its destination of Beijing, China, heading west over the Indian Ocean, with many theories that were never confirmed or debunked. The first piece of debris from the missing flight was found on La Reunion Island, in 2015.Now retired British aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey claims to have located the flight after he spent seven years researching ham radio data, oceanography, drift analysis, the performance data from Boeing, and using new technology to track the plane’s final movements.The search area for the flight covered 46,000 square miles, and now Godfrey’s work seems to have narrowed it down to only 115 square miles. The aerospace engineer is absolutely certain the crash site is at 33.177°S 95.300°, claiming the plane would be 1,201 mi (1,933 km) west of Perth, Australia, at a depth of 13,123 ft (4,000 m) in the Indian Ocean.He tells The Sun : “I am very hopeful Flight MH370 will be found. I understand why it hasn’t been found until now.” He also shared that he would like the relatives to get some closure and find out what happened once the black box is retrieved.