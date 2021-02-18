Ed Niles’ Iconic Glass Mansion Is the Closest Thing to Living on ISS – For $20M

Aerolarri C8 Corvette Center Exit Exhaust Sounds Thunderous, Costs $3k

If you own a C8 and miss the center-exiting exhaust of the C7, fret not because Aerolarri has got you covered. For the princely sum of $2,998 before options and shipping, you can upgrade the mid-engine Corvette to one of the most free-flowing systems currently available to purchase. 32 photos



A monoblock design, the Aerolarri exhaust doesn’t void the factory warranty, and it’s 100-percent street legal. The exhaust also features valve simulators that avoid check engine lights and a hanger bridge.



Waterjet cut from 1/8-inch stainless steel and beautified by the company’s logo in bold, stylized letters, the hanger bridge has grille-like openings that allow air to pass through, acting as a heat sink. If your neighbors are the kind of people who don’t like even a hint of loudness in the morning, Aerolarri has very bad news for them. A set of race mufflers, which promise to reduce the volume by 20 percent, are described as “very loud.”



If you believe that something looks out of place, you’re not wrong because the tips on the demo vehicle are a little too far out. Chet Baigh, the owner of



In addition to the aftermarket, none other than General Motors is looking to bring back the center-exiting exhaust to the



As a brief refresher, the Z06 will switch to a flat-plane crankshaft V8 powerplant inspired by the high-revving C8.R endurance racer. The ZR1 will differ in only one way under the hood, thanks to a couple of turbochargers.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.