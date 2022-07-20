Adventurous Couple Turns Ram ProMaster Van Into a Cozy Tiny House on Wheels

Living in a van is not for everyone. You have to downsize and keep only the essential stuff with you. For some, it’s a rewarding experience that allows them to live simply and embrace the nomadic lifestyle. That’s the case of this couple, who converted a Ram ProMaster van into a cozy tiny house on wheels.
Brandon and Kristine always wanted to travel and get a taste of the van life. So in November 2020, they bought a 2016 Ram ProMaster 3500 empty van, which they decided to turn into a mobile home. They started work on the van in March 2021, and it took them around eight months to complete the build, but it was totally worth it.
The couple hit the road earlier this year and they also brought their dog Hopps along. Now, all three are living full-time in their self-converted van named Fern. The interior of their tiny home is compact, but it does include everything they need.
Right as you open the sliding door, you’re going to see a beautiful kitchen that includes a two-burner propane cooktop, a sink, and a portable refrigerator located under the stove. It also has a flip-up counter extension that provides some additional space for preparing meals.
On the opposite side of the kitchen are several drawers, a small pantry, and some spice racks. Next to this area is the living room, which comes with a large L-shaped bench that can be converted into a bed. During the day, it can be used as a dining area or a workspace since it also has a large swivel table. You can spot several cabinets above the bench as well that are used for storing up different items.
At the rear is the bedroom. It has a queen-size bed with storage underneath and two overhead cabinets that serve as small closets for their clothes. There’s no bathroom in this build. However, the two do have a hidden composting toilet.
Fern is fitted with solar panels that can deliver up to 3,000 watts of power, and it includes a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank. Recently, the folks from Tiny Home Tours offered a full tour of the couple’s self-converted van. Check out the clip down below to find more about Fern and its full-time dwellers.
