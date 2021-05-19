Advanced M-Code GPS Modules Boost U.S. Army’s Electronic Warfare Capabilities

A Porsche 911 Targa Four-Door Should Be Allowed to Exist, but Not Flourish

The fact that electronic warfare is becoming a major component in current and future conflicts is not surprising, but it’s fascinating to see all the technologies and components that are involved in developing a state-of-the-art electronic weapon system. 1 photo



Keeping up with the latest electronic warfare advancements is not just about having the best missile warning system or multi-spectral sensors. Navigation systems are also essential for warfighters and represent a major component of precision-guided munitions.



The Miniature Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver Engine is designed to provide not just navigation, but also positioning and timing data, with a high level of accuracy and security. Plus, is also helps with preventing communications interference (jamming) and electromagnetic deception (spoofing).



These are important capabilities to have in any type of electronic warfare. According to the company, who specializes in EW systems, the main components of a EW strategy are electronic support (ES), electronic attack (EA) and electronic protection (EP). ES is all about intelligence and surveillance operations, in order to detect and recognize potential threats, before a conflict even begins. This is known as “situational awareness”.



Then, EA is the phase in which weapons are used to destroy the enemy electronic infrastructure. This is where countermeasures such as signal jamming, spoofing and radio frequency weapons play the main part. EP is the actual defense component, that’s based on using cyber tools and radio



BAE Systems announced that it will deliver advanced Military Code (M-Code) Global Positioning System (GPS) modules to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, under a multi-year, $325.5 million contract. BAE Systems will manufacture GPS modules that are compatible with their advanced M-Code signal, and use them to build next-generation GPS receivers. BAE System's advanced GPS receivers will provide navigation data for airborne systems and smart weapons. BAE Systems' M-Code GPS modules are designed to act as a key element in all phases of electronic warfare. And the company is committed to providing them to the Department of Defense and U.S. international allies, until 2030.

