Adorable Tricked Out Daihatsu Mini-Truck Is All Show, No Go

We've touched on far eastern countries being more willing to modify smaller, lighter vehicles than in the west before. But there comes the point where a car is so tiny and underpowered that turbocharging the engine or some other nonsense simply isn't going to give you the returns as you hoped.
Such is the case with the Daihatsu Midget. A funky little mini-truck built for the cramped streets of mainland Japan. This 660cc little toy delivery vehicle was never meant to see the shores of these States United. But the federal import ban on foreign cars can only keep a neat car away for so long.
You may have a point if you think it's strange to spend money making the outside of a truck look great if its engine will still be as gutless as it was at the start. But to that, we say this black with two-tone orange paint turns this example into something more special than a noodle soup delivery vehicle. The S-Hold alloy wheels also do a great part in making the thing special.
1996 was the first year of the revised Midget II truck. The name started as a line of tri-wheel utility trucks in the late 1950s. The interior in this first-year example is equally and oppositely untouched for all its fantastic paintwork. Interior quality was not a strong suit for these Diahatsu trucks, even when fresh from the factory. The abundance of flimsy, drab-looking gray plastic and cloth is a testament to just how cheap an automaker can roll something off the factory floor if they so chose.
There are just 16,000 and a bit kilometers (9,941 miles) on the odometer. There's a good chance that this Daihatsu could be a great little utility truck for a golf course, country club, or another snobby establishment. One where it can stay far, far away from interstates and oncoming traffic. We love classic Japanese cars, but we don't have a death wish goshdarnit. Forking over $10,990 to Duncan Imports & Classics through online financing will award you that privilege.
