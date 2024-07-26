Adorable 27-foot Willow Tiny Home Offers the Ultimate Cozy Layout

This compact, minimalist Aussie design claims to have revolutionized the tiny living experience, and it's not a far-fetched claim. We've seen many dual loft homes on wheels, but this one goes to the next level with unmatched functionality and comfort, wrapped up in a stylish, cocoon-like ambiance.
The Willow displays extreme space efficiency and beefed-up functionality that makes it stand out among dual-loft tiny homes in its size category. At the same time, it maximizes comfort in every way instead of sacrificing it for practical reasons. This is the kind of tiny home that even skeptics would appreciate for its long-term accommodation qualities. The Willow's bedrooms are supremely comfy and accessible for anyone, while its open-concept ground floor gathers the main functions of a conventional home with zero clutter and an enveloping, light-filled atmosphere.
Loft bedrooms can often feel uncomfortable and difficult to access, but that's not the case for the Willow Tiny. A beautiful, wide walkway eliminates discomfort while also "magically" saving precious floor space. Instead of separate means of access for each room, a single staircase connected to the walkway solves the problem in the most elegant way. Also, adding a walkway keeps the bedrooms connected (which is ideal for families with young children) but also separate (for privacy). You'll notice the expansive windows strategically added along the entire wall, from one end to the other, for abundant natural light not just in each bedroom but also along the walkway.
The second bedroom has its own perks; it features built-in storage cabinets, and it's designed to be multi-purpose. Small families would find it perfect for a child's room, while couples or single owners could use it as an extra lounge, an office space, or even just for ample storage. The main benefit is that it's so easily accessible via the walkway, while the space underneath is left entirely free – no extra ladders or stairs.
This clever dual-loft layout favors comfort, but it also allows for a much more generous kitchen. The extra-long two-meter (6.5-foot) breakfast bar takes an Australian staple to the next level. There's room for the entire family and BBQ dinners with friends. It's placed by the window for the perfect view, and it doesn't block circulation around the house.
The open-concept lounge is also neatly integrated into this wide indoor/outdoor space. A family-sized sofa is perfectly nestled underneath the walkway, which creates a cozy relaxation nook with lovely expansive views. The lounge is big enough to be converted into a temporary guest room when needed or to integrate additional storage.
As you'd expect, the family-friendly Willow also boasts a cozy, fully equipped bathroom. One feature that caught our attention is the oversized, floor-to-ceiling double-hung window, which makes the room brighter and airier. A bigger bathroom also translates to having extra room for a washing machine and a spacious linen cupboard. The vanity is also bigger and more elegant than what you typically see in compact tiny homes. There are all features that enhance Willow's compatibility with long-term accommodation for at least two people.
The AUD 129,000 ($84,600) price tag is a bargain compared to what this tiny house has to offer. This Aussie builder also offers models that are more compact and even more affordable but still very practical and beautifully designed. Having completed more than 150 homes on wheels in just three years, this young tiny house company has already gained a solid reputation across Australia. It also confirms once more that the tiny living phenomenon keeps growing and evolving, offering a housing alternative that's better for people and for the environment.
In addition to the comfortable access, Willow's main bedroom also provides the luxury of a standing height. Cramped loft spaces make it difficult to live in a tiny house long-term, which is why a comfortable standing height was a priority for the Willow design, along with generous walk-around space. The solid protection wall adds just the right level of safety without obstructing the view, and the traditional staircase ensures smooth access. In other words, this might just be the perfect loft bedroom for a compact house on wheels.
In addition to the extra-generous surface for cooking and enjoying meals, Willow's kitchen integrates full-size appliances and traditional storage, which makes it ideally suited for families. This is a big, luminous kitchen that doesn't constrict movement in any way, much like a conventional one. The huge breakfast bar adds the functionality of a dining room in an informal, contemporary way, turning this entire part of the house into a welcoming indoor/outdoor socializing area.
Willow is the best Oz Tiny Homes model for families or work-from-home couples. It cleverly combines wide, spacious living areas with the functionality of a traditional home. Having a standing loft bedroom is a luxury when it comes to tiny living, and a generous breakfast bar is the cherry on top.
