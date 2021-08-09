More on this:

Adopt This Unspoiled 7K-Mile 1995 Honda CB250 Nighthawk Before Time Runs Out

Here’s an ideal beginner-friendly ride for those who are taking their first steps into the motorcycle realm. 31 photos



A buddy I’ve known since childhood got his motorcycle license about a year ago. Being the maniac that he is, the guy went right ahead and bought a mid-2000s Suzuki GSX-R1000, in spite of everyone advising against it. To be fair, he did stick to his promise of taking it easy so far, and I’ll applaud him for not ending up in hospital to this day. Nevertheless, a sensible individual would still encourage you not to be this guy!



Now, we think a brief overview of this creature’s specifications is in order. The Nighthawk’s air-cooled 234cc parallel-twin mill is good for up to 20 ponies and 13 pound-feet (18 Nm) of twist at optimal rpm. This force is handed over to the rear wheel via a five-speed gearbox and a chain final drive, resulting in a humble top speed of 72 mph (116 kph). Lastly, the Motorcyclists are complex creatures, and their preferences are just about as diverse as cultural backgrounds in London. First of all, their riding abilities are vastly different, so a beginner will probably choose to go for a small-displacement bike that compromises power in favor of safety. We can’t stress this enough; starting out on a tiny bike is by no means shameful, it’s a responsible decision that might actually save your life.A buddy I’ve known since childhood got his motorcycle license about a year ago. Being the maniac that he is, the guy went right ahead and bought a mid-2000s Suzuki GSX-R1000, in spite of everyone advising against it. To be fair, he did stick to his promise of taking it easy so far, and I’ll applaud him for not ending up in hospital to this day. Nevertheless, a sensible individual would still encourage you not to be this guy!Since horsepower doesn’t make or break a two-wheeler, it's a lot wiser for a moto noob to purchase something like the 1995 Honda CB250 Nighthawk you see above. The machine’s analog odometer displays less than 7k miles (11,000 km), while its wheels sport a modern pair of grippy Kenda tires.Moreover, we’re also greeted by a new battery and youthful spark plugs, as well as a refurbished carburetor to top things off. Honda’s fiend is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer as we speak, with a current bid of just over 1,000 bucks. You may submit yours at no reserve until August 10, when the BaT auction will reach its conclusion.Now, we think a brief overview of this creature’s specifications is in order. The Nighthawk’s air-cooled 234cc parallel-twin mill is good for up to 20 ponies and 13 pound-feet (18 Nm) of twist at optimal rpm. This force is handed over to the rear wheel via a five-speed gearbox and a chain final drive, resulting in a humble top speed of 72 mph (116 kph). Lastly, the CB250 weighs in at 291 pounds (132 kg) on an empty stomach.

