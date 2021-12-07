Addmotor's City Pro e-Bike Is Not Your Average Two-Wheeler, Promises a Range of 125+ Miles

Describing itself as a manufacturer that aims to make electric bikes accessible for everyone, California-based company Addmotor has brought some really cool two-wheelers to the table so far. It has some good-looking fat tires, cruiser, city, all-terrain, and folding e-bikes in its lineup, as well as a few e-trike models with an interesting design to them. Now the company announces its new E series of electric bicycles, claiming to have an impressive range.
Dubbed the City Pro, the new electric two-wheeler may not look all that special, but it does have a few tricks up its sleeve. The E series comes in both men (E-53) and women models (E-43), being able to accommodate riders of various heights. Depending on the model you opt for, you can choose between different colors, with pearl white, and blue being available for both the men's and women's bikes. Then there’s also olive green, khaki, rose gold, and cyan.
While the design of the City Pro won’t necessarily get your attention instantly, the bike does have one special feature to it, making it a great commuting vehicle, perfect for avoiding traffic jams. It packs an above the average battery pack that promises an insane range of more than 125 miles (200 km) per charge. That, of course, applies to the lowest pedal assist mode, but it is still impressive. This range is possible thanks to the super large capacity 20Ah (960 Wh) Samsung battery in the City Pro, which was launched on the 10th anniversary of the brand.
Addmotor's city e-bike is equipped with a 500W brushless rear motor, a 7-speed Shimano gear shift system, hydraulic brakes, and 26x 2.3” tires. The spring suspension front fork has 80 mm of travel. Its maker says the City Pro e-bike has a rear rack payload capacity of 55 lb (25 kg). Riders can adjust the handlebar and saddle to find the most comfortable position.
If you opt for the E-43 model, you should know that it fits riders who are between 5’4”-5’8”, while the E-53 fits riders between 5’7” and 6’1”.
Another cool feature of the two-wheeler is its 360-degree visual safety lighting system with bright LED lights, which offers riders the possibility to use a variety of light combinations: turn signals, braking signal, light flashing, and so on, to make sure you're visible and safe while riding.
All in all, the City Pro was designed to be comfortable, useful when you have to carry your belongings, but also to have a large enough battery if you want to use the bike for weekend getaways.
Addmotor opens pre-orders for the e-bike on December 14th, and while the City Pro has a retail price of approximately $2,100, customers will be able to get it at an early bird price. That means a discount of around $500.
