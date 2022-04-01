AddArmor's Martin, Aston Martin Can Stop a .44 Magnum, Offers Lofty Vantage Point

A U.S.-based company named AddArmor, operating from Wyoming, has made armored vehicles great again by giving ballistic protection to an Aston Martin Vantage.
Thicker windows, stronger doors, reinforced firewall, and hardened steel for the roof and fuel tank help this otherwise inconspicuous (for an armored car that is) ride meet the B4 armoring level. This means that it can stop rounds fired from a .44 Magnum, .357 Magnum, .38 Special, and more popular 9mm.
Should the bad guys get too close, then this Aston Martin Vantage has another ace up its sleeve: electric door handles that can shock anyone who dares to touch them. The usual run-flat tires ensure a quick getaway in case things go south, and in order to cope with the extra 450 pounds (204 kg) added by the bulletproof protection, the car features reinforced suspension too.
Since it doesn’t weigh that much compared to the stock Vantage, it should still be quite agile on the go, as its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, otherwise sourced from Mercedes-AMG and re-tuned by Aston’s engineers, produces 503 hp and 505 lb-ft (685 Nm) of torque. This is enough to rocket the standard coupe to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds from a standstill, and up to 195 mph (314 kph).
Those in the market for an armored vehicle, especially an Aston Martin, probably don’t care that much about the money part. Still, the upgrades definitely do not break the bank, as this anti-intrusion kit kicks off at $32,500. Obviously, it doesn’t include the Vantage, which starts at almost $140,000 in the United States. On an even more positive note, the package signed by AddArmor and mounted to this beautiful British sports car is available for many other rides, given that you can supply your own, of course. Kind of makes you wonder when we’ll see an armored Bugatti Chiron, doesn’t it?
Should the bad guys get too close, then this Aston Martin Vantage has another ace up its sleeve: electric door handles that can shock anyone who dares to touch them. The usual run-flat tires ensure a quick getaway in case things go south, and in order to cope with the extra 450 pounds (204 kg) added by the bulletproof protection, the car features reinforced suspension too.
Since it doesn’t weigh that much compared to the stock Vantage, it should still be quite agile on the go, as its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, otherwise sourced from Mercedes-AMG and re-tuned by Aston’s engineers, produces 503 hp and 505 lb-ft (685 Nm) of torque. This is enough to rocket the standard coupe to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds from a standstill, and up to 195 mph (314 kph).
Those in the market for an armored vehicle, especially an Aston Martin, probably don’t care that much about the money part. Still, the upgrades definitely do not break the bank, as this anti-intrusion kit kicks off at $32,500. Obviously, it doesn’t include the Vantage, which starts at almost $140,000 in the United States. On an even more positive note, the package signed by AddArmor and mounted to this beautiful British sports car is available for many other rides, given that you can supply your own, of course. Kind of makes you wonder when we’ll see an armored Bugatti Chiron, doesn’t it?