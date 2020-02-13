3 15 World Titles in One Picture: Hamilton and Rossi Swap Rides in Valencia

More on this:

Add Wireless CarPlay to Your Old Mercedes with This Cheap Aftermarket Kit

There are a lot of aftermarket kits out there that let you add wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to an older Mercedes model, but if you want something that doesn’t cost a fortune, this unit might be worth a look. 7 photos



The best thing, however, is that it features plug and play installation, and the company selling it promises you’ll get full instructions on how to do the whole thing all alone in just a matter of minutes. You don’t even need to cut any cables or remove the original screens because this kit connects to the existing infotainment system on your car.



The upgrade supports several car models featuring NTG5.0 and NTG5.2, including the 2014-2018 C-Class W205 and the 2014-2018 A-Class. You can find the full list of compatible car models at the end of the article.



There’s one thing you should know, however. Depending on the audio system on your car, you may need to head over to the dealer to activate an AUX menu, otherwise the CarPlay kit would have no sound.



On the other hand, steering wheel controls work just fine, so for example, you can not only answer calls, but also launch Siri without touching the screen.



The company selling this kit doesn’t provide a price, but according to one user on



The compatible car models are the following:

Mercedes C Class W205 2014-2018

Mercedes A Class 2014-2018

Mercedes B Class W246 2014-2018

Mercedes GLA 2014-2018

Mercedes GLE W166 / W292 2016+

Mercedes GLS X166 2016+

Mercedes CLA 2016+

Mercedes CLS W218 2016+

Mercedes V Class W447 2016~2018 This particular system supports both wired and wireless connections and also comes with USB media playback, while also allowing for front and backup cameras, parking sensors, and even 360-degree camera input.The best thing, however, is that it features plug and play installation, and the company selling it promises you’ll get full instructions on how to do the whole thing all alone in just a matter of minutes. You don’t even need to cut any cables or remove the original screens because this kit connects to the existing infotainment system on your car.The upgrade supports several car models featuring NTG5.0 and NTG5.2, including the 2014-2018 C-Class W205 and the 2014-2018 A-Class. You can find the full list of compatible car models at the end of the article.There’s one thing you should know, however. Depending on the audio system on your car, you may need to head over to the dealer to activate an AUX menu, otherwise the CarPlay kit would have no sound.On the other hand, steering wheel controls work just fine, so for example, you can not only answer calls, but also launch Siri without touching the screen.The company selling this kit doesn’t provide a price, but according to one user on reddit , it can be yours for just $290, which means it’s one of the most affordable ways to get Android Auto and CarPlay on an old Mercedes. However, we still recommend you to get in touch with the shop, just to make sure you’re getting a compatible unit (should you decide to buy one, of course).The compatible car models are the following: