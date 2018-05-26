Adam Levine Manhandles Porsche Mission E, Gives Porsche Instructor a Hard Time

autoevolution
 

With the electric revolution threatening to steal the joy of driving, there are brands like Porsche, who need to figure out a way of mixing the electron juice sipping with go-fast thrills. Of course, die-hard gearheads can be a bit tough to convince, so the German automaker decided to approach the matter by introducing its EV side to one of the most popular car lovers out there, namely Adam Levine.
Maroon Five's lead singer recently visited the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles, where he was asked to take a spin in the Mission E.

The artist showed up in his 1958 356 Speedster, but he was soon introduced to the electric machine, which, of course, is still in prototype phase.Experiencing deja vu? Here's why
Now, this tale might sound a bit familiar. Well, that's because we also talked about the Maroon Five frontman and Porsche yesterday.

That's when we zoomed in on Adam joining James Corden for the latter's Carpool Karaoke show, with the stunt having taken place inside a 2019 Porsche Cayenne S.

The adventure also included a visit to the Porsche Experience Center, with Adam getting pretty close to the Mission E while pushing the Cayenne hard.

Who knows? Perhaps Zuffenhausen has even more surprises for us on the matter. Regardless, we should all receive quite a surprise when the Mission E's production version makes its debut, a move that's set to take place by the end of the decade.

Of course, Porsche is also working to expand its hybrid lineup, so while the Cayenne and the Panamera are set to pack a pair of gas-electric powertrains, the Macan should follow suit, while the Neunelfer is also set to receive at least one hybrid powertrain. Nevertheless, we also expect the 911 to come in two hybrid flavors, but these shouldn't arrive until he mid-cycle revamp of the upcoming next-gen 992 Neunelfer.

