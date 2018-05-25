Adam Levine, James Corden Pulled Over by Cops during Carpool Karaoke in Porsche

By now, many of you have gotten used o James Cordin's Carpool Karaoke: a celebrity guess gets in the car and the live stuff ensues. Nevertheless, the latest episode of the kind, which involves Adam Levine, is pretty special.
Of course, the detail we mentioned in the intro sounds a bit vague, so allow us to elaborate. First of all, the two got together inside a Porsche Cayenne S, the 2019 sort. And yes, the Turbo would've probably been a more suitable tool for the job.
Well, the two split their adventure just like pros do, so the stunt included a street and a track side. The first involved the usual stuff, along with... a brief interaction with a police officer.
As for the second, this saw the Voice coach and the Late Late Show host going at it on the track. And since we're talking about a Porsche facility, the Cayenne S that held the two was put through its paces, especially since Adam Levine is quite the aficionado.
Interestingly, the musical part of the adventure was probably less important than in the case of the show's other episodes. Don't get us wrong now, as Corden and Levine did study the Maroon 5 discography. We're talking about hits like "This Love", "Moves Like Jagger", "Sugar" and "She Will Be Loved", which we'll sure you'll appreciate.
And there's more. For instance, at a certain point during their track stint, Adam Levine run circles around a Porsche Mission E. You know, the EV prototype that prefigurates the Zuffenhausen-based automotive producer's electric future.
In fact, the Maroon 5 frontman did much more than hoon the performance SUV, but we'll let you find it all out by reaching for the "play" button below. Of course, you'd better turn up the volume first, since this is one clip that will instantly deliver a good mood.
