Acura’s Dimly Lit Type S Lineup Teaser Has Us Begging for More

It's standard practice for automakers to reveal their cars in small increments these days. The latest showcasing of Acura's newest additions to their Type S performance brand shows just enough to entice us but not enough to satisfy. Dimly lit auto commercials can be annoying, but they do serve a purpose. Trust us; the screencaps don't do it justice. Those are just the clearest ones we could come up with.
If that purpose is to have us waiting on the edge of our seats begging for more, the new MDX Type S, TLX Type S, and the bewitchingly striking NSX Type S have done a great job of that.
Just to give some cliff notes of what we know so far, the TLX Type S sports a 355 horsepower three-liter turbocharged V6 that it shares with its sister vehicle, the MDX Type S Crossover SUV.
Both have specialized interior and exterior style changes to fit the sporting credentials of the Type S moniker, along with enough performance upgrades over the standard vehicles to look dignified next to anything from AMG, SRT, or M-Division. Both the TLX and MDX are renowned for their bang for your buck performance bargains compared to more expensive European brands, but both are outmatched by the flagship NSX Type S.
A legit hybrid/electric supercar that, while not as celebrated as its first generation ancestor, is still a must-consider option for someone in the market for a solid driving machine. Pricing arrangements and other intricate details about trim levels and leasing information have yet to be unveiled, making Acura’s reluctance to show their Type S lineup in full, broad daylight quite yet.
What we see of the Type S lineup in the few seconds we do see of them under the sun has us eagerly waiting for more updates. Expect prices to range from $50 to $70 thousand or more for the MDX and TLS and substantially more for the NSX.
