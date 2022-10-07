Acura ZDX Prototype Shows Its Connections With the Cadillac Lyriq in World-First Pictures

Honda has resurrected the ZDX nameplate for the first Acura electric vehicle, built in partnership with General Motors. Acura previewed the upcoming EV this summer with the dramatically-styled Precision EV concept, but the production version of the ZDX will look more tamed.
After revealing the Precision EV Concept in August, Acura let us all know that their future electric vehicle would be called ZDX. The Acura ZDX nameplate is not new, being used for an ill-fated coupe-SUV in 2009. It only endured four years on the market before being withdrawn and the nameplate put to sleep. This time, Acura’s dusted-off ZDX name might stand a better chance, thanks to the high-tech nature of the upcoming electric vehicle and the spiced-up design anticipated by the Precision EV concept.
Our photographers managed to snap the very first pictures of an Acura ZDX prototype while undergoing testing. Despite the heavy camouflage, we can still see hints that many details of the Precision EV concept will carry on into production, but not all. Chief among them are the dramatically sculpted hood, the distinctive roof line, and the unique D-pillar design. Overall, the ZDX’s body closely matches that of the Cadillac Lyriq, and something had to give.
Based on what we see from the pictures, the Acura ZDX shares the body proportions and style with the Lyriq, its brother from another mother. Sadly, this means that the pointed beak front of the Precision concept had to go, making room for a more square-jawed front fascia with a rather boring front bumper and air-intakes. The headlights appear different on the prototype, but it’s too soon to conclude. After all, they already looked production-friendly on the Precision EV Concept.
Other details that set the Precision EV Concept apart are also missing from the testing Acura ZDX prototype. Most notably, the hidden door handles are now replaced by protruding (classic) counterparts, which no doubt would take a toll on aerodynamics and efficiency. We expect these to be replaced in the production model. After all, the Cadillac Lyriq has flush door handles, and I can’t see why the Acura ZDX would be any different. Looking at the prototype from behind, the Precision EV Concept design cues are mostly untouched.
A close-up picture taken through the side window shows a hint of a large infotainment screen with a physical knob mounted on display. This differs from Cadillac Lyriq, so we’ll probably see a bespoke cockpit on the Acura ZDX. The picture is too grainy to see whether this is a wrap-around display like the one on the Lyriq or two separate screens like the Precision EV Concept.
Of course, being based on the Cadillac Lyriq’s Ultium platform, we expect the Acura ZDX to closely match its specifications. No official details have been provided besides that a ZDX S Type sporty version is also planned for 2024.
Our photographers managed to snap the very first pictures of an Acura ZDX prototype while undergoing testing. Despite the heavy camouflage, we can still see hints that many details of the Precision EV concept will carry on into production, but not all. Chief among them are the dramatically sculpted hood, the distinctive roof line, and the unique D-pillar design. Overall, the ZDX’s body closely matches that of the Cadillac Lyriq, and something had to give.
Based on what we see from the pictures, the Acura ZDX shares the body proportions and style with the Lyriq, its brother from another mother. Sadly, this means that the pointed beak front of the Precision concept had to go, making room for a more square-jawed front fascia with a rather boring front bumper and air-intakes. The headlights appear different on the prototype, but it’s too soon to conclude. After all, they already looked production-friendly on the Precision EV Concept.
Other details that set the Precision EV Concept apart are also missing from the testing Acura ZDX prototype. Most notably, the hidden door handles are now replaced by protruding (classic) counterparts, which no doubt would take a toll on aerodynamics and efficiency. We expect these to be replaced in the production model. After all, the Cadillac Lyriq has flush door handles, and I can’t see why the Acura ZDX would be any different. Looking at the prototype from behind, the Precision EV Concept design cues are mostly untouched.
A close-up picture taken through the side window shows a hint of a large infotainment screen with a physical knob mounted on display. This differs from Cadillac Lyriq, so we’ll probably see a bespoke cockpit on the Acura ZDX. The picture is too grainy to see whether this is a wrap-around display like the one on the Lyriq or two separate screens like the Precision EV Concept.
Of course, being based on the Cadillac Lyriq’s Ultium platform, we expect the Acura ZDX to closely match its specifications. No official details have been provided besides that a ZDX S Type sporty version is also planned for 2024.