Acura's Top-Selling MDX to Arrive as New-Generation Prototype on October 14th

Honda and its premium division Acura just revealed their U.S. sales numbers for September and the first nine months of the year, and the Japanese automaker is quite happy with its Trucks division deliveries. As far as the luxury Japanese automaker is concerned, things are even better, with the MDX and RDX battling for overall supremacy.
In September, the midsize MDX took the crown by a whisker (4,920 to 4,664 RDX units), while the company’s new compact offering rules after the first nine months (37,788 to 32,553 examples). Of course, the RDX has the advantage of being Acura’s first core model that was updated to the company’s latest version of the “Precision Crafted Performance” DNA.
But fret not, because mid-size crossover shoppers are in for a treat from the brand, as the MDX’s all-new generation has just been teased. We are not exactly getting the new model, though, because the October 14th reveal will bring forth a prototype preview.
According to the company, its MDX is not only a top selling model for the brand, but also “America’s all-time best-selling 3-row luxury SUV” (if we are to believe Autodata Corporation’s Motor Intelligence web analytics system). So, a major redesign is certainly an ambitious goal.
Thus, the fourth generation MDX should bring with it “new levels of Acura design, performance, technology and craftsmanship, assuming the mantle as the brand’s new flagship model.” As far as we can tell from the neon-looking CGI teaser, the recent version is taking cues from the RDX and is enhancing them to better suit the proportions of the larger crossover.
Acura accompanied the first teaser image with a short video, and the footage is banking on the connection between the new body’s sharp lines, the front Jewel Eye LED headlights, and the rear Chicane LED taillights.
Without providing any specifics, Acura is also hinting that customers will be receiving a sportier MDX, with increased length and width, but also with a shorter roofline.
But fret not, because mid-size crossover shoppers are in for a treat from the brand, as the MDX’s all-new generation has just been teased. We are not exactly getting the new model, though, because the October 14th reveal will bring forth a prototype preview.
According to the company, its MDX is not only a top selling model for the brand, but also “America’s all-time best-selling 3-row luxury SUV” (if we are to believe Autodata Corporation’s Motor Intelligence web analytics system). So, a major redesign is certainly an ambitious goal.
Thus, the fourth generation MDX should bring with it “new levels of Acura design, performance, technology and craftsmanship, assuming the mantle as the brand’s new flagship model.” As far as we can tell from the neon-looking CGI teaser, the recent version is taking cues from the RDX and is enhancing them to better suit the proportions of the larger crossover.
Acura accompanied the first teaser image with a short video, and the footage is banking on the connection between the new body’s sharp lines, the front Jewel Eye LED headlights, and the rear Chicane LED taillights.
Without providing any specifics, Acura is also hinting that customers will be receiving a sportier MDX, with increased length and width, but also with a shorter roofline.